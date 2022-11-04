The results of the 2021-2022 annual Anoka-Hennepin community survey are in. Peter Leatherman, CEO of Morris Leatherman Company, presented the results to the AH School Board during their Oct. 24 meeting.

One of the biggest changes observed by Leatherman was a shift in quality of education, which saw a majority of survey responses jump from “excellent” to “good.” Leatherman says that this is not necessarily a reflection of changes in the school district, but a shift in perspectives as the bulk of COVID-19 restrictions are now not in effect.

