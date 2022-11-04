The results of the 2021-2022 annual Anoka-Hennepin community survey are in. Peter Leatherman, CEO of Morris Leatherman Company, presented the results to the AH School Board during their Oct. 24 meeting.
One of the biggest changes observed by Leatherman was a shift in quality of education, which saw a majority of survey responses jump from “excellent” to “good.” Leatherman says that this is not necessarily a reflection of changes in the school district, but a shift in perspectives as the bulk of COVID-19 restrictions are now not in effect.
“Folks haven’t gone negative, they’ve gone from the enthusiastic to the soft,” Leatherman said. “We’re seeing this across the state. Folks really weren’t concerned about the micro issues of the pandemic, they started really worrying about the academics and learning loss (post-pandemic).”
Leatherman, whose Morris Leatherman Company deals in market research and interpretation, stated that a sample of 500 random AHSD residents was taken, with 14-minute phone interviews being conducted between June 7 and 21 of this year.
In terms of what stayed the same, respondents continued to find teachers as what they liked the most about the school district, with 17% responding as such. A broad curriculum and excellent education also came in as top answers, with 9% and 8%, respectively.
Standardized test scores were found to double as an indicator of how the school district was doing, and Leatherman states that this is a common touch point for adults without students in the school district to view how well the district is doing.
One of the biggest changes came with the question of how the district is meeting the needs of students, with 50% of respondents answering that the district is meeting the needs of “all students.” This is a jump from 38% answering “all students” in 2021, and is currently the only district surveyed by Morris Leatherman that showed that high of a percentage.
Positive opinion on financial management has similarly gone up and sits at a four-year high of 70%. With these positive increases in mind, Vice Chair Nicole Hayes asked Leatherman what takeaways the board could use from the 2021-2023 survey results.
“As much has changed, public opinion has remained relatively stable,” Leatherman said. “Especially if you look at factors like the financial management piece, spending taxpayer money effectively and efficiently. I think this remarkable stability in Anoka Hennepin has always been the case. You can have individual disagreements but it doesn’t change the overall perspective on education.”
