New Anoka County Attorney Brad Johnson was sworn into office at the Jan. 3 Anoka County Board of Commissioners’ organizational meeting.
Johnson is the 25th elected Anoka County Attorney since the office was established in 1881, according to a press release from the county.
He served on Coon Rapids City Council for two terms, and he has more than 24 years of experience as a felony prosecutor, child protection lawyer and trial lawyer, the release states. He’s also a member of the Anoka County Joint Law Enforcement Council, a past member of the Anoka County Fire Protection Council, and he served as manager on the Coon Creek Watershed District Board of Managers. He is married to Daisy, a staff sergeant in the 133rd Airlift Wing of the Minnesota Air National Guard, and they have two children.
“I am thrilled to return to my hometown of Anoka and to work with the capable staff and attorneys in the Anoka County Attorney’s Office,” Johnson said in the release. “Having the opportunity to make a positive difference in the community that gave me my start in life means so much to me. I look forward to implementing our plan to improve relationships with all our criminal justice and court partners, to represent the County Board and all the county departments, and to administer justice in a firm but fair manner that will be a credit to our community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.