ANDOVER
Thefts
• On June 27 in the 15200 block of Hanson Blvd. NW keys and a wallet were reported stolen from a locker.
Property damage
• On June 28 in the 2900 block of 142 Ave. NW a vehicle’s tire was slashed while it was parked in the driveway.
DWI
• On June 25 at the intersection of Round Lake Boulevard and 161 Avenue Northwest deputies arrested a driver for third degree DWI. A deputy stopped a driver for blowing through a 4-way stop. When the deputy made contact with the driver he smelled alcohol. The driver stated he had four beers. Field sobriety tests were conducted and failed. BAC: 0.17%
ANOKA
Arrests
• On June 13 in the 2900 block of Ferry St. police arrested a 37-year-old woman on a warrant for possession of narcotics.
• On June 13 in the 3500 block of Round Lake Blvd. police made a warrant arrest.
• On June 15 in the 2900 block of Cutters Grove Ave. police made a warrant arrest.
• On June 15, during a traffic stop in the 2000 block of Sixth Ave., for an expired registration, police arrested the driver for a misdemeanor warrant.
• On June 15 at the intersection of Ferry Street and Highway 10 police arrested a driver during traffic stop on a felony warrant. During the stop officers searched the car because of an item in plain view and found a controlled substance.
• On June 16 at the intersection of West Main and Ferry streets police stopped a car for driving the wrong way. The driver was arrested for DWI.
• On June 18 in the 2100 block of Second Ave. police made a DWI arrest.
• On June 22 police arrested a 30-year-old man on multiple warrants during a traffic stop in the 2900 block of Ferry St.
• On June 23 in the 800 block of E. River Road police responded to a report of threats with a firearm. Police located the suspect and arrested him on charges of second degree assault/threats of violence.
• On June 24 in the 2000 block of Ferry St. police arrested a driver for fourth degree DWI.
Theft/Fraud
• On June 13 in the 200 block of Harrison St. a caller reported his son stole checks and cashed them.
• On June 14 in the 3300 block of Fourth Ave. theft was reported.
• On June 14 in the 3200 block of St. Francis Blvd. a pull-behind camper was reported stolen.
• On June 17 in the 3300 block of Seventh Ave. a cellphone and vehicle keys were stolen from a locker.
• On June 23 in the 800 block of E. River Road a vehicle was reported stolen.
• On June 24 in the 500 block of Bunker Lake Blvd. a cellphone was reported stolen.
Property damage
• On June 13 in the 2600 block of Ninth St. a front window of a vehicle was damaged.
• On June 20 in the 500 block of South St. vandalism was reported.
• On June 20 in the 300 block of W. Main St. vandalism was reported.
• On June 21 in the 800 block of E. River Road vandalism to city property was reported.
• On June 22 in the 600 block of Monroe St. a caller reported someone jammed a shopping cart under the driver rear side of the vehicle.
• On June 26 in the 3300 block of Seventh Ave. a caller reported their vehicle was damaged.
Fire
• One June 14 in the 700 block of Sunny Lane a utility pole was on fire.
Miscellaneous
• On June 18 in the 200 block of Jackson St. a sergeant observed a man urinating on a fence.
• On June 26 in the 200 block of E. Main St. an employee turned in drugs found in the parking lot. An officer placed the bag containing a white powdery substance in the evidence locker to be destroyed.
COON RAPIDS
Assault
• On June 27 in the 11800 block of Zea St. police responded to a domestic assault.
Theft
• On June 23 in the 12900 block of Riverdale Drive NW shoplifting was reported
• On June 23 in the 2800 block of Coon Rapids Blvd. theft was reported.
• On June 23 in the 3200 block of Main St. Forgery was reported.
• On June 23 in the 11800 block of Vintage St. theft by swindle was reported.
• On June 23 in the 12900 block of Riverdale Drive NW shoplifting was reported.
• On June 23 in the 10600 block of Tamarack St. NW mail theft was reported.
• On June 24 in the 9500 block of Foley Blvd. fraud was reported.
• On June 24 in the 900 block of 106th Lane mail theft was reported.
• On June 24 in the 9400 block of Springbrook Dr. a house was burgled.
• On June 24 in the 12900 block of Bluebird St. fraud was reported.
• On June 24 in the 3500 block of 115th Lane NW theft was reported.
• On June 25 in the 11600 block of Crooked Lake BLVD. NW police recovered a stolen vehicle.
• On June 25 in the 13000 block of Riverdale Drive shoplifting was reported.
• On June 25 in the 8600 block of Springbrook Drive NW theft from a motor vehicle was reported.
• On June 25 in the 9200 block of Springbrook Drive NW shoplifting was reported.
• On June 26 in the 3300 block of River Rapids Drive NW police made an arrest for drug possession/fourth degree DWI.
• On June 26 in the 1400 block of 104th Lane theft from a motor vehicle was reported.
• On June 26 in the 13000 block of Riverdale Drive shoplifting was reported.
• On June 27 in the 2000 block of Northdale Blvd. theft was reported.
• On June 27 in the 2000 block of Northdale Blvd. theft was reported again.
• On June 28 in the 3000 block of Main St. NW theft from a motor vehicle was reported.
• On June 28 in the 12900 block of Riverdale Drive NW shoplifting was reported.
• On June 29 in the 3300 block of 124th Ave. NW theft from a motor vehicle was reported.
• On June 29 in the 1600 block of 113th Ave. NW mail theft was reported.
Sex abuse
• On June 25 in the 2900 block of 113th Ave. NW criminal sexual conduct was reported.
Arrests
• On June 23 at the intersection of Lexington Avenue Northeast and Pheasant Ridge Drive police made a warrant arrest.
• On June 23 in the 12900 block of Riverdale Drive NW police made a warrant arrest. • On June 28 at the intersection of Highway 10 and Creek Meadow Drive Northwest police made a fourth degree DWI arrest.
• On June 28 at the intersection of Palm Street Northwest and 99th Avenue Northwest police made a felony warrant arrest
• On June 28 in the 400 block of Coon Rapids Blvd. Police made a warrant arrest.
Property damage
• On June 25 in the 11200 block of Swallow St. NW property damage was reported.
• On June 26 in the 900 block of 104th Lane property damage was reported.
• On June 27 in the 600 block of 85th Lane NW property damage was reported.
• On June 27 in the 2700 block of Main St. theft was reported.
Miscellaneous
• On June 27 in the 12000 block of Unity St. a Domestic Abuse No Contact Order was allegedly violated.
• On June 26 a driver attempted to flee from police at the intersection of Coon Rapids Boulevard and Highway 610 Northwest.
EAST BETHEL
Burglary
• On June 26 in the 23400 block of Highway 65 Northeast a two males allegedly entered a home and stole money.
Arrests
• On June 26 in the 18200 block Greenbrook Drive NE –Deputies responded to a mother/daughter domestic assault call. The mother was arrested.
• On June 27 in the 18400 Block Lexington Ave. NE – Deputies arrested a driver for DWI Refusal. A caller reported a vehicle going 10 miles per hour and driving into oncoming traffic. A deputy located the vehicle and stopped the driver for poor driving conduct. The driver appeared impaired and stated he had a “little bit” to drink. There were two children in the vehicle. Field sobriety tests were conducted and failed.
HAM LAKE
Thefts
• On June 26 in the 1200 block of 135th Lane Northeast a vehicle was stolen out of a garage. The keys were in it along with a purse containing cash.
• On June 28 at the intersection of Baltimore and 147 Ave NE a hole was cut in the security fence and a work vehicle was rummaged through
• On June 29 in the 1700 block of Crosstown Blvd. NE items were stolen from an unlocked vehicle. The items included a stereo, battery, AC unit and a subwoofer.
• On June 30 in the 16300 block of Highway 65 NE a U-Haul trailer was stolen from a business.
Arrests
• On June 28 in the 17100 block of Highway 65 NE deputies made a warrant arrest. A deputy observed a male hiding behind a building who had a felony warrant. The deputy got within reach of the suspect and advised he was under arrest. The male fought. He was eventually arrested. While searching his backpack prior to being taken to jail, the deputy located a loaded handgun.
• On June 28 in the 15400 block of Highway 65 NE deputies arrested a male on a felony warrant.
OAK GROVE
Property damage
• On June 25 in the 1800 block of 191st Ave. NW windows on a vehicle were broken.
RAMSEY
Arrests/DWI
• On June 10 in the 14500 block of Olivine Terrace Northwest police made a warrant arrest.
• On June 11 at the intersection of Round Lake Boulevard NW and 140th Lane police arrested a man for third degree DWI. The officer stopped the vehicle after witnessing several driving violation. BAC: 0.25%.
• On June 13 at the intersection of Seventh Avenue and Cross Street police arrested a woman for DWI. An officer stopped the vehicle for a non-functional brake light. BAC: 0.08.
• On June 14 at the intersection of Alpine Drive and Ramsey Boulevard officers police made a warrant arrest.
Theft
• On June 10 in the 15200 block of Fluorine St. a wallet was stolen from a vehicle parked in the driveway.
• On June 11 in the 6900 block of 139th Lane license plates were stolen off of a vehicle.
• On June 14 in the 16700 block of Radium St. NW wicker lawn furniture was stolen off of a deck.
Property damage
• On June 13 in the 14200 block of Waco St. a tunnel in the park was spray painted.
ST. FRANCIS
Fires
• On June 24 there was a deck fire in the 2700 block of 232nd Lane NW.
• On June 25 theft was reported at the Woodhaven Storage Facility.
DWI/Arrests
• On June 25 police made a warrant arrest during a traffic stop at the intersection of Partridge Street Northwest and 243rd Avenue Northwest.
• On June 25 in the 4300 block of 235th Lane property damage was reported.
• On June 25 in the 4300 block of 235th Lane property damage was reported again.
Miscellaneous
• On June 27 drugs were found at Patriot Lanes. A police officer was handed a black case containing 1.2 grams of methamphetamine. The case was taken back to the police department to be used for community display purposes.
• On June 27 a 10-year-old boy woke up in the 232000 block of Arrowhead St. and found his parents missing, after a few phone calls it was determined his mom had taken then dog to the vet.
• On June 27 a person dumped a mattress into a drainage ditch on The Ponds Golf Course.
• On June 28 a mattress was dumped onto a property in the 232000 block of Gladiola St. NW.
