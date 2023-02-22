For two Anoka County students attending Luther College in Decorah, Iowa, their musical talents booked them a trip to Vienna. Grace Stone (Andover) and Kailin Jolstad (city of Anoka) are in their first and last years at Luther, respectively, and shared their world traveling and performing experiences.
“It’s such a nice opportunity to be able to study abroad,” Jolstad said. “You get a new worldview and a wider cultural perspective. There is a culture shock, though, that comes with living in a new place and experiencing their customs. I think that brings with it a greater appreciation of other cultures.”
Both Jolstad and Stone are members of the Luther College Symphony Orchestra, the largest and oldest performing group at the college. As a part of being auditioned into the group, you also get to take part in the symphony’s Vienna residency, a month-long trip that happens every four years. Students spend the month living in Vienna, viewing performances and working up to their own show at one of the city’s historic venues, the Konzerthaus or Musikverein.
For Jolstad, it was intriguing to see where historical composers lived.
“It’s humanizing to see where they did their studies and to perform in those same spaces. It was an awesome opportunity to play in those historic spaces,” Jolstad said.
Fellow Vienners included Lduwig Beethoven, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Johannes Brahms, whose studies as students and work as composers run deep in the city’s history.
Stone is no stranger to such significant stages, as she is a past member of the Greater Twin Cities Area Youth Symphonies and attended its 2022 trip to southern Italy. Although she’s performed on historic stages like the Teatro Antico di Taormina before, something about the Konzerthaus still brings out (helpful) nerves.
“You still feel the pressure in places like that, though,” Stone said. “But pressure can be a really good thing to push yourself. We’d be at the Konzerthaus, which was pretty much sold out, and I like to look at my surroundings when I’m anxious. When you’re in there, everything is gold-plated.”
While performance is a large part of the trip, their time in Vienna is still considered a class, as it is a part of Luther’s January Term program – month-long courses of study between semesters that quite frequently involve studying abroad. Director and Instructor of Music Kathryn Reed was one of the instructors on the trip and spoke about what the experience is able to provide students.
“The structure of the course is so particular in that it is a residency more than a trip,” Reed said. “It differs from all of our other study abroad courses in that you go someplace, you stay there and you’re doing a very particular thing: You’re rehearsing music every day. There’s a sense of living in the city for three weeks, you kind of get up and go to work each day. You join a set of commuters and become a part of the rhythm of that place for a brief time.”
The experience is enjoyable but intensive, with regular class assignments and four to five hours of rehearsal a day. It gives the students a chance to hone their playing skills, as well as their perception and analytical skills through writing. Reed says that the environment they find themselves in pushes students to grow, as well.
“Your predecessors are the people you learn about in music history,” Reed said. “And the performances that the students hear while they’re there are of such a high caliber that I know many of them – both Grace and Kailin in their writings for the class talked about the first Brahms concert we went to – I think that they just heard something that most of us don’t get to hear. There’s a level of professionalism — and an elevated level of musical performance that’s a shot in the arm — and makes you want to be a better musician.”
Reed was able to see their growth through their daily work and the way they conducted themselves around the city. Both students were also able to track those changes in themselves as they became better musicians and more well-learned global citizens.
“As a group we improved exponentially,” Stone said. “Going to see these prestigious groups in these prestigious places improved us, in a way. Just the history of who was in these spaces before, you could feel it resonating in different places.”
The ultimate culmination of their work came in the form of a Homecoming Concert, which was performed on Luther’s campus on Feb. 5. It’s a highlight for those who stuck around stateside for the month, to see just how far the symphony has come in three seemingly short weeks. Jolstad says that it’s a clear indicator of their progress, one recognized by her director, as well.
“We put in a lot of great, hard work together and put on some great concerts,” Jolstad said. “It was great to hear (Symphony Orchestra Director Daniel Baldwin) say we’ve never sounded like this before at our homecoming concert because we improved so much as musicians. It was a great opportunity to improve musically.”
Both students not only traveled the three hours south of Anoka County to attend Luther, but were excited to travel across the Atlantic for the opportunities it could provide them. Each student also encourages anyone on the fence about traveling to take the leap and go wherever calls to them.
“It’s such a great learning experience, both in the regular learning in class and personally,” Jolstad said. “I learned a lot about my own self and my interests when it comes to performing in the future. Europe has a great appreciation and respect for the arts. It was really different and really nice to see.”
While Jolstad and Stone were able to travel as a part of their studies, that’s not always a possibility for certain people or programs. Even still, there are plenty of opportunities to travel outside the familiar and find the new, and Stone has advice on how to find them.
“It really comes with making sure you ask questions,” Stone said. “Be assertive when finding out about these trips and know what you want out of them. Do your research and know what you want from the trip. We talked a lot about being world-class citizens, being well rounded and culturally aware. Studying abroad does that.”
