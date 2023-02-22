For two Anoka County students attending Luther College in Decorah, Iowa, their musical talents booked them a trip to Vienna. Grace Stone (Andover) and Kailin Jolstad (city of Anoka) are in their first and last years at Luther, respectively, and shared their world traveling and performing experiences.

“It’s such a nice opportunity to be able to study abroad,” Jolstad said. “You get a new worldview and a wider cultural perspective. There is a culture shock, though, that comes with living in a new place and experiencing their customs. I think that brings with it a greater appreciation of other cultures.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.