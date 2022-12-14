The Anoka County Fair won three first place titles awarded by The International Association of Fairs & Expositions at its 2022 national awards.
Anoka County Fair won for Facility Beautification Project - Hand Washing Stations; Newly established or evolving program/exhibit at your fair which promotes agriculture or a current agricultural issue to the fair-going public - Compass Child Care Ag Education Building and The overall Division 1 award for Agriculture.
The fair also placed second in Innovation and Sponsorship for its New Compass Child Care Ag Education Building.
“It is an amazing feeling to have the Anoka County Fair recognized for the hard work and dedication that the fair board and our partners put in to keep improving the fair experience for the community. It is an honor to be a part of this fair, and I am excited for what the future holds here,” said Anoka County Fair Manager, Michaela Liebl said in Monday, Dec. 5 press release from the Anoka County Fair..
This is the first year The Anoka County Fair has been recognized on a national level for its innovation and improvements to the facility, the release states.
The Compass Child Care Ag Education building was one of the new attractions at Anoka County Fair this year. Compass Child Care put together an interactive building that educated children on where their food comes from and the people who provide it.
“The fair is excited to keep improving and bringing new and improved exhibits and events to the community. I want to thank everyone for always supporting the fair, and we look forward to growing with you,” Anoka County Fair Board President Michael Ahlers said in the release.
Holiday in Lights runs from Dec. 9-11 from 5-9 p.m. each night.
The 2023 Anoka County Fair dates are July 25 - 30.
