The Anoka County Fair won three first place titles awarded by The International Association of Fairs & Expositions at its 2022 national awards.

Anoka County Fair won for Facility Beautification Project - Hand Washing Stations; Newly established or evolving program/exhibit at your fair which promotes agriculture or a current agricultural issue to the fair-going public - Compass Child Care Ag Education Building and The overall Division 1 award for Agriculture.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.