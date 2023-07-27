Millions of new dollars have been allocated to the Anoka County Corrections Department by the Minnesota Legislature for the biennium that began July 1 and runs through June 30, 2025.

The county has received $2.9 million more from the state, from $5.086 million to $8.024 million, through a revamped formula system, plus $7.9 million in grant dollars.

  

