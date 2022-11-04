The restaurant pad north of Anoka City Hall will remain empty for the time being, as the Anoka City Council voted 3-1 during its Oct. 17 meeting to reject all current offers.
Council Member Erik Skogquist voted against, while Council Member Jeff Weaver abstained.
The decision came after the council did not reach a deal that matched the value of the property, which was valued at $154,000 by McKinzie Metro Appraisal. Based on that appraisal, the city set its price at $175,000.
The City Council had directed city staff to work with Eclectic Culinary Concepts Inc., a St. Paul based restaurant company that owns Lucky’s 13 Pub and Pajarito Mexican Restaurants, among others. Their offer of $45,000 was rejected by the most recent vote.
This offer was given prior to the City Council having the property appraised.
Local downtown Anoka business 10K Brewing also made a vocal show of interest in buying the plot. Owner Jesse Hauf launched the 10kdta.com campaign, which showed plans for an expanded taproom and restaurant. This campaign was started after the City Council directed staff to work with Eclectic Culinary Concepts, Council Member Elizabeth Barnett pointed out in the Oct. 17 meeting.
“I would encourage businesses who are seeking attention to do things beforehand so that we know the community is looking in a certain direction prior to (action),” Barnett said. “What happened is that it looked very retaliatory.”
The restaurant plot got elevated attention from the community due to the closed sessions in which the real estate negotiations were held. Multiple council members spoke to how these meetings were not “secret,” but were held according to Minnesota law.
“I want to talk briefly about the word, ‘secret,’” Mayor Phil Rice said. “And I think we’ve addressed it plenty, but when the City Council is exploring business interests of the city, particularly the sale of property, it is advised that the council conduct those discussions in closed sessions … The one word I object to is the word secret, because it’s public information, it’s just held … It becomes public information once the transaction is final.”
City Attorney Scott Baumgartner gave a specific Minnesota statute and legal language to back this up as well, stating that MN Statute 13D.05, Subdivision 3 states a closed meeting is appropriate “to develop or consider offers or counteroffers for the purchase or sale of real or personal property.”
“There could be scenarios where developers are coming in and they have information that they’d like to leave confidential while the sale is going,” Baumgartner said. “It’s not unique to this City Council, it’s state law.”
He stated that it is best practice for property negotiations and he will continue to recommend it as such.
The council will regroup and discuss the sale on Nov. 28. at a work session, where they will reassess their process of receiving and hearing offers. Several council members signaled they want a more open process.
“There is a lot of frustration from citizens when you’re dealing with real estate,” Council Member Erik Skogquist said. “It affects where you live and time and time again the procedure that’s laid out doesn’t give the public any comment whatsoever until … thousands of dollars have been spent.”
Skogquist stated he would want to find a way to incorporate the citizens in the decision while keeping all necessary information private. Council Member Jeff Weaver agreed.
“There’s going to be points that you want to be able to negotiate,” Weaver said, “but it needs to be as open and transparent so everybody knows what’s going on so there’s no question about it.”
