She helped Andover make history.
Now, she has earned a piece of history of her own.
Andover senior Peyton Hemp joined elite company at the conclusion of the girls hockey season, earning the state’s Ms. Hockey Award.
“Winning this award has been a dream come true,” Hemp said. “It is the biggest honor and privilege to play hockey in the state of Minnesota where hockey is so huge, and to be able to earn this award is such an amazing feeling. To be on the list of names along with some of the pioneers of women’s hockey is breathtaking.”
Hemp’s impact on the Huskies was immediate.
Breaking onto the scene as a top-line starter as a freshman, the star forward’s all-around game helped Andover’s ascension to one of the premier powerhouse programs in the state. In the past four years, Andover won four section titles and made back-to-back state final appearances, including last year’s first-ever state championship. Hemp also made an impact on the international level.
“Peyton has always been a standout player,” Andover head coach Melissa Volk said. “As only a freshman she played on our top line and was the leading freshman goal-scorer in the state.
“Peyton and her teammates have left a lasting legacy at Andover. She has won a state championship, state runner-up, made the first state semifinal game in program history and won the state consolation championship. Individually she has held the highest of all honors — Ms. Hockey, All-State and a member of the USA gold medal U18 team. She has paved the way for our youth girls and also has set the expectation of what success looks like in our program. Most importantly, she has shown the importance of having a humble and caring attitude and always caring about the team first.”
An all-around force throughout her high school career, Hemp finished with 118 career goals and 253 points.
It was a case of immense skill meeting elite drive, with the right attitude to meld the two.
“Her biggest strengths are her ability to see plays develop, stick skills, strength and her positive humble attitude and extremely strong work ethic,” Volk said.
The list of past Ms. Hockey winners includes household names throughout Minnesota, from state champions to Olympic medalists. It’s a list Hemp long sought to be a part of, now is.
“I actually thought about this award in the past a lot,” Hemp said. “And I even remember when I was little at a hockey camp, the coach asked us, ‘What do you want to be when you’re older?’ And I said, ‘Ms. Hockey.’”
Now, the bar has been set for the next generation of players looking to be the next Ms. Hockey, the next Peyton Hemp.
“It was such an honor to see Peyton named Ms. Hockey,” Volk said. “She has worked extremely hard for this accomplishment. This also means a ton for our community. For Andover to be recognized on this elite stage and for all of our young girls in our youth program to see that this could be a dream of theirs as well, if they are willing to put the work into it.”
Next up for Hemp is joining the University of Minnesota women’s hockey team, leaving behind an immense high school legacy.
“My team has accomplished so much, winning the first-ever state championship win for our entire school last year being one of them,” Hemp said. “I am so beyond grateful to have the amazing teammates that I do because I wouldn’t be anywhere without them.”
