Before the team had a logo, or even a name, Mariah Nguyen was there.
When you have a chance to be a part of history, you want to make sure you arrive at the start.
Still, even Andover’s Mariah Nguyen and her teammates on the Minnesota Aurora didn’t imagine the impact they would have in their debut season in the newly formed United Soccer League women’s division, going undefeated into the finals in July as they generated a buzz that led to sellout crowds and statewide soccer fever.
“It was incredible,” Nguyen said. “Taking that leap of faith into joining a club I knew very little about was the best decision I could’ve made. I caught myself at the end of each game looking around the stands just in awe of all the support that this team has behind us, and I was fortunate enough to meet some of them at the end of each game. This team has become an inspiration to so many little girls and allowed them to dream bigger. The fact that I am able to say I was a part of the history made in Aurora’s first season makes me so insanely thankful.”
Nguyen was among the first players to try out for the Aurora, going to a workout with college teammates.
While it started simply as a means to get in some summer competition, it didn’t take long to realize it was going to be so much more.
“I actually went to the first tryout with a couple of my teammates from my previous college, which was before the entire program even had the name and crest,” Nguyen said. “We were just looking for a summer team to play on, and for some reason my goalie really wanted me to go to this new club with her, which we knew nothing about.
“By the time I had gotten the Zoom call from Coach Nicole (Lukic) asking me to sign with the team, I saw how huge this really was going to be. Thousands of community owners and Minnesotans looking to support a women’s soccer team has never been done before, and to make the first ever pre-professional team for Minnesota is an absolute huge blessing. I remember calling my parents and having them tell me that we needed to celebrate ASAP! I don’t think I stopped smiling that entire week.”
Nguyen, who graduated from Andover two years ago, helped spark a magical debut season from the Aurora midfield, part of a carefully crafted roster that thrived on its cohesive, passionate play. Not to mention talent.
“Coach Nicole always emphasized that she was very particular about who she was handpicking for the roster, making sure that each player would mesh well together,” Nguyen said. “And the fans played a huge role in every single game, constantly giving us energy and making us want to work extra hard in that beautiful home stadium. It is also no secret that this club was set up for greatness. Everyone behind the scenes worked so very hard to give us athletes the ability to just simply show up, work hard and have fun without any outside factors bringing us stress.”
The Aurora blazed through the regular season undefeated, ultimately making it to the first-ever championship game.
In the finals, in front of a sold-out crowd at TCO Performance Center in Eagan, the Aurora fell 2-1 in overtime to South Georgia July 23.
“That championship game meant the world to us,” Nguyen said. “It sold out just hours after we won our semifinal game against McLean. I remember talking to some teammates the day before and just saying, ‘Wow. We really made it to the last possible game and we’re about to play in front of 6,500 people tomorrow.’ After the final whistle blew, it was hard to be upset because of how much of a successful season we had. Not many people get to say that their team’s first-ever loss was in the USLW championship. It is unfortunate that we didn’t get to go home with the trophy, but that didn’t take away from the incredible history that was made for women’s soccer in Minnesota. Every single one of us walked away from that game with new best friends and a bigger picture of what the future can hold.”
It wasn’t the ending the team dreamed of, but a dream season nonetheless, packed with memories that will be life-lasting.
“The first one that comes to mind is when we walked out on the field for the home opener in front of a sold-out crowd,” Nguyen said. “It absolutely blew my mind that so many people came to watch a team they helped build from the ground up. Another favorite memory from this season was the first away trip to Kansas City. It was the biggest bonding experience for the whole team and I got so close with so many people. I remember my head was pounding from laughing so much with my teammates Jelena Zbiljic and Rachel Preston. That trip also involved our first-ever inaugural win, which completely fired us up for the longest winning streak in the league.
“And finally, of course, one memory I will never be able to top was the feeling in the fish celebration against the Dutch Lions. The environment for that game was so electric and I was able to convince some of my teammates to get involved with the celly (celebration). I was the fish being reeled in, Jelena Zbiljic was the fisherman, Morgan Stone and Eli Rapp held me up in frame, and Rachel Preston pretended to take the picture. I think that creatively celebrating goals with this team really allowed us to have fun and not take everything too seriously on the field. We had a blast doing them and it made us want to score as many goals as possible.”
There is plenty more soccer in store for Nguyen.
After spending last year at Bemidji State, Nguyen joins her new college home at the University of St. Thomas this fall, with perhaps more advanced soccer later on as well.
“After this past season with Aurora, I now know that the sky is the limit and I have people from all across the state rooting for me,” Nguyen said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.