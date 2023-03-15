SP Ella Boerger (2022 state final).jpg

Andover girls hockey’s Ella Boerger handles the puck during the Huskies’ 2022 state championship win over Minnetonka. Boerger was part of two Andover state championship teams and four trips to the finals in her high school career, and finished the season being named Ms. Hockey as the state’s top senior skater.

 File photo by Patrick Slack

One of the most successful four-year team stretches in state history coincided with the arrival of Ella Boerger to the Andover girls hockey lineup.

A driving force in four consecutive trips to the state finals — including two Class AA state championships — for the Huskies, Boerger was named the state’s top senior skater following the girls hockey season, winning the Ms. Hockey Award.

