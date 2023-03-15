Andover girls hockey’s Ella Boerger handles the puck during the Huskies’ 2022 state championship win over Minnetonka. Boerger was part of two Andover state championship teams and four trips to the finals in her high school career, and finished the season being named Ms. Hockey as the state’s top senior skater.
One of the most successful four-year team stretches in state history coincided with the arrival of Ella Boerger to the Andover girls hockey lineup.
A driving force in four consecutive trips to the state finals — including two Class AA state championships — for the Huskies, Boerger was named the state’s top senior skater following the girls hockey season, winning the Ms. Hockey Award.
Boerger made the varsity lineup as a freshman on a powerful roster that won the program’s first state title, later developing into the state’s premier forward. She becomes Andover’s second Ms. Hockey recipient, following Peyton Hemp in 2021.
“It was in the back of my mind,” Boerger said. “I never really thought about what it would be like to win it, but Peyton Hemp was a big role model and teammate who won it, so she really showed me what hard work is.”
“She has been such a strong player in our program for four years due to her work ethic and team-first mentality,” Andover head coach Melissa Volk said. “She has improved a ton over her career in her skills and leadership due to her work ethic and true love for hockey.”
Boerger’s offensive impact was immense, and obvious. She tallied 112 goals and 119 assists in 112 career games, with 41 goals and 37 assists this year. On top of that, though, she was a steady presence on the defensive end and penalty kill as well.
She has committed to play collegiately at St. Thomas.
“She has a strong shot with a quick release,” Volk said. “As a penalty killer, she is able to anticipate plays and block shots.”
A standout player on the ice, Boerger’s off-ice contributions loom just as large, giving back to the next generation of Huskies, while giving them heights to reach for as well.
“I am very proud of all the work she has put into her own individual play, but most importantly, all the work she has put into Andover Girls Hockey from our youth to high school program,” Volk said.
For Boerger personally, bonds built away from the rink, along with the two state titles and Ms. Hockey Award, will be among the leading memories as well.
“When I was named a finalist, I felt honored to be with such talented girls,” Boerger said. “When they announced that I won it, it was such a humbling moment and I couldn’t have been more thankful for my coaches, teammates, family, and the community who all have supported me so much. What I will remember about my time with Andover hockey was the time I spent with my teammates. All of the bus rides and team sleepovers I will never forget.”
