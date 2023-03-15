It was all hands on deck in a postseason thriller between Spring Lake Park and top-ranked Park Center in the Section 5AAAA quarterfinals March 8. The Panthers led the top-ranked and defending state champion Pirates into the second half, but Park Center prevailed 81-66.
Spring Lake Park boys basketball gave top-ranked Park Center everything it could handle in the Section 5AAAA quarterfinals, but the Pirates were able to rally for an 81-66 win March 9. The Panthers led 35-32 at halftime. Andrew King scored 16 points, and Ashton Tucker scored 12 for SLP.
Andover sped into the Section 7AAAA finals following a 99-82 win over Anoka in the semifinal round March 11. Sam Musungu scored 24 points, Landyn Nelson had 23 points and 13 rebounds, Ben Kopetzki scored 19 points, Luke Dehnicke had 13 points and 15 rebounds, and Chase Pemberton scored 10 points for Andover. Anoka reached the semifinals by pulling out a 72-70 win over Blaine in the Section 7AAAA quarterfinals March 8. Peyton Podany led the Tornadoes with a 20-point night, with Chris Cooper adding 13 and Donald Prah scoring 10. Devin Pekos led Blaine with 24 points, joined in double figures by Alvin Payne (17), Zack Schusted (16) and Ryan Bohlman (10). Andover won its playoff opener 97-48 over Coon Rapids March 8. Musungu led Andover with 22 points, and Jaxon Young led the Cardinals with 13. Andover was scheduled to play Cambridge-Isanti in the championship game March 16.
Totino-Grace pulled away in the second half after leading by two at the break to defeat Columbia Heights 96-73 in the Section 4AAA semifinals March 11. Patrick Bath scored 28 points and Tommy Humphries netted 20 to lead T-G. Randy McClendon scored 26 to lead the Hylanders. Fridley fell 74-59 to Mahtomedi in the Section 4AAA quarterfinals March 8. Jamal Woods led the Tigers with 26 points. Totino-Grace was scheduled to take on Mahtomedi in the finals March 16.
A dominant second half propelled St. Francis past Big Lake 66-46 in the Section 5AAA semifinals March 10, as the Saints held the Hornets to only 13 points in the second half to rally from a point down at the break. Matthew Bothun scored 19 points and Derek Stone had 18 for the Saints. St. Francis was scheduled to play Princeton in the finals March 16.
Legacy Christian outlasted Liberty Classical 81-78 in overtime in the Section 4A semifinals March 14, earning a spot in the finals against New Life Academy March 17. The Lions had four players score in double figures, including Micah Strand (20), Benjamin Tschida (17), Andrew Mulvihill (14) and Dominic Zoa (14).
The state tournament is March 22-25.
Girls basketball
A defensive battle tilted to Centennial in the Section 7AAAA championship game held in North Branch March 9, as the Cougars defeated Blaine 44-29. Centennial led 21-16 at the half before pulling away down the stretch. Molly Garber scored 12 points and Mara Holle scored eight to lead Blaine offensively. The Bengals finished the season with a record of 17-12.
Adapted PI hockey
Anoka-Hennepin advanced to the upcoming state adapted PI floor hockey tournament, to be held at Bloomington Jefferson March 17-18.
The Mustangs earned the third seed out of the North Region, and will play Rochester in the quarterfinals.
