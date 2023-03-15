Spring Lake Park boys basketball gave top-ranked Park Center everything it could handle in the Section 5AAAA quarterfinals, but the Pirates were able to rally for an 81-66 win March 9. The Panthers led 35-32 at halftime. Andrew King scored 16 points, and Ashton Tucker scored 12 for SLP.

Andover sped into the Section 7AAAA finals following a 99-82 win over Anoka in the semifinal round March 11. Sam Musungu scored 24 points, Landyn Nelson had 23 points and 13 rebounds, Ben Kopetzki scored 19 points, Luke Dehnicke had 13 points and 15 rebounds, and Chase Pemberton scored 10 points for Andover. Anoka reached the semifinals by pulling out a 72-70 win over Blaine in the Section 7AAAA quarterfinals March 8. Peyton Podany led the Tornadoes with a 20-point night, with Chris Cooper adding 13 and Donald Prah scoring 10. Devin Pekos led Blaine with 24 points, joined in double figures by Alvin Payne (17), Zack Schusted (16) and Ryan Bohlman (10). Andover won its playoff opener 97-48 over Coon Rapids March 8. Musungu led Andover with 22 points, and Jaxon Young led the Cardinals with 13. Andover was scheduled to play Cambridge-Isanti in the championship game March 16.

