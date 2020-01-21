An Andover fitness trainer recently published a book about balancing life using faith and fitness.
“Balancing the Scales: a Faith-Based Study Guide and Fitness Plan for Life” by Ron Henderson aims to help groups and individuals get into better shape by applying scripture to their lives.
“It’s about bringing balance to your life, period,” Henderson said.
The book was partially inspired after his earlier work “Fitness and Faith: Balancing the Scales.” Henderson received numerous requests to turn his previous book into a study guide that could be used for small groups to improve their health together, according to the book.
Henderson argues that while many people may be spiritually engaged, they may still be unhealthy if they’re not taking the proper steps to care for their own physical health. The book also aims to help people who are physically fit but lacking in spiritual practices.
“It doesn’t matter how many times you come and pray for something, if it’s in your ability to attain that, generally speaking, you’re going to be left alone,” Henderson said.
Henderson’s book weeks to help readers use verses of the Bible and apply them to their physical fitness. He used the example of glorifying God in mind, body and spirit. He argued that it was important to honor the physical body by taking care of it because neglecting it would be ignoring a gift given by God.
“You got to respect what God has given you on any level,” Henderson said.
Henderson said he’s found it is fairly common for ministers to be so focused on serving their congregations that they neglect their own physical health.
Along with improved fitness comes more energy. Henderson gave an example of some of the pastors he’s trained who were able to give more sermons without getting tired.
“You may live longer through the grace of God, but the quality of that physical life won’t be what it should be,” Henderson said.
In the book Henderson argues that to reach top physical fitness, one must become spiritually fit as well. He tells how he had struggled to become spiritually fit, bouncing from pastor to pastor the way someone might bounce from diet to diet in an attempt to become physically fit. That is until he gave himself completely to Jesus in 2003, according to the book.
Each chapter begins with the message Henderson wants to impart, from the importance of keeping faith in every action to sowing what one reaps. The chapter concludes with a series of questions a reader can fill out with their answers to help reflect on the lessons of the preceding chapter as well as a few “power versus” readers can memorize.
Henderson lives in Andover and went to high school in Fridley. He studied at Minneapolis Community College and Spiritual Life Community College in Minneapolis.
He has eight books published and has a ninth in the works, which focuses on how service workers can improve their presentation to make better sales.
Henderson’s books are available through Amazon.com. He has a book-signing event from noon to 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 25 at the King’s County Market, 13735 Round Lake Blvd. NW, Andover. More information on Henderson and his other works can be found at fitnessking.com.
