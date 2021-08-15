The city of Andover revoked a local tobacco store’s license after finding it had sold to underage customers multiple times.
The City Council voted unanimously Aug. 2 to repeal Smokedale Superstar Tobacco’s license, effective immediately.
Smokedale Superstar, 13652 Crosstown Blvd. NW, is owned by Abla Abdallah, of Meral Inc.
The store failed its annual tobacco compliance check in November 2020. Since then the store has reportedly violated city code three more times by selling tobacco to an underage customer, according to citations issued by the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office. In February the store saw a 15-day suspension of its tobacco license.
The Abdallahs admitted to two violations, according to their attorney, Terry Watkins. They claim innocence in the other two offenses, which are set for pretrial in March 2022.
Since the citations, the store has displayed signage about requiring customers to be 21 or older, and there is a scanner that won’t process a purchase without scanning a valid ID, Watkins said.
“That certainly will allow this to not happen again,” Watkins told the council before the vote.
Council Member Randy Nelson said the city is in favor of bringing in and keeping businesses in Andover, as long as they remain law abiding.
“We, as elected officials, it’s our responsibility to protect our residents from underage sales of tobacco or alcohol or whatever,” Nelson said. “We welcome all businesses as long as they follow the law.”
He worried that if the Sheriff’s Office found four violations, the store could have served underage customers in other instances when deputies weren’t around.
The Abdallahs asked the city for a second chance to keep their business afloat, Watkins said.
“The reality is that tobacco shop is their livelihood,” Watkins said. “The reality is if you revoke the license, that business will basically cease to exist.”
The city mailed a letter to the business Jan. 29 regarding the suspension and notifying the Abdallahs that they could request a hearing to challenge the suspension. They did not request a hearing because they were out of town, and didn’t return until a day after the deadline, Watkins said.
Council Member Ted Butler said he’s concerned about the four alleged violations.
“It concerns me greatly that we have businesses in town that are making repeated mistakes, if we want to call them mistakes,” Butler said.
Khamis Abdallah, a co-owner of the shop, said the store kicks out numerous customers a day for not being of age to buy tobacco.
“We ask them about their ID even before they enter the door,” Khamis Abdallah said.
He asked the council for another opportunity.
“I understand the law, and I respect the law,” Khamis Abdallah said.
