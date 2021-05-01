The Andover City Council approved a commercial greenhouse conditional use permit April 20 for a resident to grow and sell produce on her property.
Andover city code defines a commercial greenhouse as “a retail business where the primary operations are the selling of foods or plants that you grow within the greenhouse on your property,” according to Associate City Planner Jake Griffiths.
Na Vang, in the 14700 block of Sycamore Street Northwest, will build an 800-square-foot greenhouse on her property to grow plants, and maybe food later, to sell at local farmers markets and at designated times at her own address. Those pickup times would be between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays. If those hours were to change, Vang would need approval from the city, Griffiths said.
“Prospective customers would use some kind of feature on a website, select the items they’re interested in purchasing, drive to the property, pick a pickup time and then purchase their items,” Griffiths said. “They’d probably not be on the property for more than a few minutes.”
Vang told the council she plans to advertise mostly through social media, and for now doesn’t anticipate requiring any signage outside her property.
The city doesn’t see any issues with traffic around the area, Griffiths said.
“With the limited pickup times the applicant is proposing, Sycamore Street and the neighboring infrastructure can easily accommodate that amount of traffic,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.