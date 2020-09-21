An Andover resident was recognized Sept. 3 for her work helping incarcerated youth.
Isabella Wallmow, 21, earned a Brower Youth Award from the Earth Island Institute for launching her Seeds for Change Garden Program.
An Andover resident and graduate of Legacy Christian Academy, Wallmow got the idea after working with Juvenile Justice Ministries at the Illinois Youth Center in Warrenville, Illinois, in 2018. During that time she worked with incarcerated youth.
“I just came to the realization that so many of these youth needed healing,” Wallmow said.
Wallmow connected with the Resiliency Institute, a nearby organization that emphasizes permaculture gardening.
“Permaculture gardening is a gardening model that values each plant for what it brings to a garden and uses layering techniques to see what types of plants work well together,” Wallmow said.
Wallmow saw a lot of overlap between incarcerated youth, who were pushed to the margins, and how permaculture flipped what would normally be viewed as a detriment in gardening into a valuable asset, she said.
“This type of gardening intentionally values the margins,” Wallmow said.
For example, instead of viewing weeds as a pest they may be valued as plants that help with ground cover, she said.
In 2019 Wallmow started working with youth to plant, garden, harvest and eat the produce they helped create. They grew tomatoes, beans, squash, onions, fruit trees and more in the garden. The program continues through this year, despite the pandemic, with volunteers collaborating with Youth Center staff to keep the garden going.
Wallmow described her experience as a volunteer as humbling and transformational.
“One big thing that I learned was that delegation is often a hard thing, but in creating communities where people’s voices are heard, delegation is so important,” Wallmow said.
She said the community feedback was critical to making the program community oriented. Wallmow felt it was different from many ways in which education functions, where one expert teaches a student.
“There’s so much value when we’re able to learn together and learn from each other,” Wallmow said.
The Brower Youth Awards were given to six individuals working on environmental issues across North America, according to Earth Island.
Earth Island Institute is a nonprofit environmental organization founded in 1982 by environmentalist David Brower.
Brower awards are part of the institute’s New Leaders Initiative, which is designed to build the capacity of young environmental activists throughout the country. Each recipient receives $3,000.
The winners will be recognized during a two-part virtual event. An awards ceremony will be 7:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 15. The second part consists of a meet-the-winners question-and-answer period 7:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 20.
More information can be found at earthinstitute.org. To register for the free virtual event go to tinyurl.com/y3uvao42.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.