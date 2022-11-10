Andover High School Theatre puts on a sometimes riotous, often silly and never dull fall production of “The Love of Three Oranges” Nov. 11-13 and Nov. 18-20.
The slapstick comedy tells a tale of old Commedia dell’arte traveling actors … with a twist.
A prince’s life is miserable, and he is cursed to find three giant oranges by an evil witch and her henchmen. However, the tables turn, as the quest yields more fruit than could have ever been imagined.
“We try to balance the types of plays and musicals students have the opportunity to experience across their four years of high school, and at least once I want them to learn something about a historical theatre style,” Andover director Ann Leaf-Johnson said. “We haven’t explored Commedia dell’arte since 2013, so it’s new learning for all of these students, and that’s been really valuable.
“Students have had fun creating the masks in which they’re performing (for some of the characters), and learning how to perform with those has been fun and new. For some students, it has been freeing to physically put on that new identity when becoming this character. This contemporary adaptation of an old story should be an evening of fun, silly entertainment.”
Performances are Nov 11-13 and Nov. 18-20. Friday and Saturday evening performances are at 7 p.m., and Sunday matinees are at 2 p.m. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit andovertheatre.org.
