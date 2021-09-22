The city of Andover is set to sign off on a new single-family housing development known as the Fields of Winslow Cove.
The development has space for 383 villas and single-family homes across 244.25 acres — nearly half of that will be preserved for natural space and parks. The site is located north of Prairie Knoll Park and Barnes Rolling Oaks second addition and west of Smith’s Rolling Oaks. The development is split by Prairie Road.
The City Council approved a rezoning request, planned unit development request and preliminary plat for the developer, Lennar, Sept. 7.
Lennar’s goal for Fields of Winslow Cove is to provide housing for people in all stages of life, according to the planned unit development request.
There will be villas with two- and three-car garages, and homes with three- and four-car garages.
The development will consist of either 55-foot or 65-foot villa lots and 65-foot or 80-foot single-family lots, Josh Metzer, of Lennar, said. Nearly three-quarters of the lots will be 65-foot single-family lots.
The developer requested several deviations from city code, including going below some minimum requirements, like lot size, lot width, lot depth and setbacks. The reasoning, according to Lennar, is to allow diversity in the types of homes offered.
Despite the smaller size of the lots, Metzer called them “standard” for Lennar and said there would be plenty of room for adding swing sets or fire pits to backyards if families wanted to.
“Over 50% of our homes are this type of lot,” Metzer said. “I can assure you there is room for a shed, a play structure, a fire pit, whatever.”
Villa owners would not be allowed swing sets in the backyard, Metzer said.
A homeowners association will include all 383 homes, and a sub-association will handle waste and snow removal and other maintenance on all the villa lots, Metzer said. The master HOA would be for maintaining trails and a proposed stormwater reuse system.
The preliminary plat proposes natural and paved trails and two parks — one on the west side and one of the east side.
The plat shows a roundabout at 151st Lane and Prairie Road to alleviate traffic and provide space for safe pedestrian crossing, Metzer said.
There will be four-way intersections at 152nd Lane and Prairie Road and at 150th Lane and Prairie Road. In addition there will be another access via 150th Lane on the east end of the development and one via Palm Street Northwest on the southwestern portion of the property.
Council Member Valerie Holthus raised concerns over trees being cut down for the development.
“I know that we can’t do much about it, but I just want to put it out there that there’s a beautiful stand of trees there and those will be lost,” Holthus said. “So if there is any way that we can increase the amount of trees that are planted, that are replanted, or to save some of those trees, I need to make that comment for the public.”
Lennar intends to plant 1,011 new trees as part of the development.
Metzer said Lennar’s goal is to have at least one model home completed before Parade of Homes in the spring.
“We realize we’re running out of time here, but obviously the more we can get done ... the further ahead we are next year,” he said.
Lennar anticipates five years of construction to complete all 383 lots. Metzer estimates he’ll need four to five plat additions for the project.
“If the market stays like it is, you can’t build fast enough,” he said.
