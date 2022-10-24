Sheri Bukkila
In Andover, Mayor Sheri Bukkila is not facing any challenger to her re-election campaign.
What experience makes you uniquely qualified to represent the city/county?
Education: Homeland Security, BA, Criminal Justice, AS. Occupation: Law Enforcement Supervisor, 18 years. A resident of Andover for 19 years. City Council Member: 12 years and current mayor. With over 30 years of public/private employment, serving 14 years on the Andover City Council, an educational background in global security programs, and certification as an Emergency Manager in Minnesota, I am uniquely qualified to serve as the mayor. In 2020, I received the Best Practices Award from the
Association of MN Emergency Managers for developing logistics management and a tracking program during the pandemic. As the current mayor, I guided city policy that kept our doors open to the public. My strengths are patience and problem-solving. I advocate for lower taxes, property rights, quality sustainable housing, and business development. I build positive relationships, resolve conflict, and consistently seek cost- effective need-based spending that prioritizes core government infrastructure, functions, and services.
In what area or areas could the city be doing better? What should the city do to improve in this area or areas?
The city needs to focus on core government functions that include long-term strategic budget planning to maintain infrastructure, debt reduction, public safety, and securing a clean water supply for residents of the Red Oaks neighborhood. The city borrowed over 18 million dollars to expand the community center despite a failing road system that tied up funds for another 20 years. We needed to borrow an additional seven million dollars to catch up on road repairs over the next seven years. Our fire department needs to expand call response capabilities, including hiring more firefighters, to meet community needs. Residents recently experienced a water system emergency calling for a short-term boiling water alert. Since we corrected the problem, we added multiple-layer protections to the system to prevent re-occurrence and additional early warning notifications. We will continue to develop community notification technology for prompt resident notices. In addition, the Red Oaks neighborhood is experiencing private well water contamination from an unidentified source. We need to continue working with state offices and local state representatives to secure funding to install municipal water supply lines to these homes. The investigation into the contamination source will continue while we proactively work towards solutions.
