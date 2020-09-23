Andover is holding its property tax rate close to 2020 levels next year.
On Sept. 15 the City Council approved a preliminary $14.9 million gross levy for taxes payable in 2021. That is about a 3.2% increase over the 2020 levy. Next year’s levy can be lowered but not raised before the final levy is approved in December.
The council originally looked at a general fund budget with approximately $12.2 million in expenditures and a $335,374 deficit, which would have meant a gross levy increase of 4.37% and a tax rate increase of 1.3%.
During the Sept. 15 meeting, City Administrator James Dickinson presented four options to the council for alternative levies.
The primary differences the council weighed were how much of the city’s budget would be supported through property taxes and how much would be paid for by money Andover has in reserves, according to Dickinson.
Option two, which the council chose, will hold the tax rate at just about the same as 2020. Under this scenario the levy itself will still grow by 3.2% due to growth in the tax base, according to Dickinson.
This will increase the city taxes on a home valued at $250,000 by about 10 cents, according to city documents.
Council members considered two additional options.
Option three was to use an additional $100,000 from the city’s reserves. That would raise the tax rate about 0.5%. Option four was to cap the levy growth at 2%, which would decrease the tax capacity rate by almost 1.4%.
The debt service levy is set at almost $3.2 million, and the remaining levies total approximately $2.3 million.
Council Member Valerie Holthus said she preferred the third option, because she was concerned about increases to health insurance costs.
“I would like to have enough to give a cost-of-living adjustment to employees who are not in the bargaining unit,” Holthus said.
Every 1% increase in cost-of-living adjustments would cost approximately $32,000, Dickinson said. Every 5% increase on health insurance is about $28,000, according to Dickinson.
Andover did have a significant amount of claims this past year, which will increase premium costs, Dickinson said.
The council set the public comments hearing for Dec. 1, with a continuation to Dec. 15 if more discussion is needed.
