Andover City Council members approved several guidelines for developing the 2021 budget April 21.
Those guidelines include establishing a working fund of 45% or more of general fund expenditures while maintaining emergency fund balances, and limiting the 2021 debt levy to 25% or less of the gross tax levy among commitments to meeting long-term and immediate needs of the city.
It’s still too early to dedicate to a specific tax levy or tax rate. The city is waiting on property tax statements to move forward on budget decisions, City Administrator Jim Dickinson said.
“One thing I can say, from my experience, is I do believe market values are on the rise,” Dickinson said.
Valuations for 2021 are based on rates in January 2020, which saw a robust existing home market in Andover. Homes listed often saw multiple offers, some above the asking price, Dickinson said.
Andover’s fund balance is in a good spot, because the city ended 2019 strong, according to Dickinson. That money may be transferred into other projects, probably roads.
Staff examined Andover’s worst year, in order to prepare for a potential budget shortfall. The city’s worst year was 2011, when it collected 93% of the tax levy. If the city takes a similar hit this year, it could see a $1 million shortfall. That could be covered by the residual fund balance from 2019, Dickinson said.
“We went into the year very strong,” Mayor Julie Trude said. “We’re going to continue evaluating things as we go on.”
