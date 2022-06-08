Andover High School seniors celebrate their graduation with shouts, tossed caps and black and yellow streamers Sunday, June 5, at Mariucci Arena on the campus of the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis.
Andover High School senior Marieclaire Mutamba gives the Invocation to the Class of 2022 at their graduation ceremony Sunday, June 5, at Mariucci Arena on the campus of the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis.
An Andover High School senior moves his tassel from right to left after receiving his diploma at the graduation ceremony Sunday, June 5, at Mariucci Arena on the campus of the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis.
Rows of Andover High School seniors prior to receiving their diplomas at the Class of 2022 graduation ceremony Sunday, June 5, at Mariucci Arena on the campus of the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis.
Andover High School diplomas sit ready for the Class of 2022 graduates Sunday, June 5, at Mariucci Arena on the campus of the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis.
Andover High School seniors line up to receive their diplomas at the Class of 2022 graduation ceremony Sunday, June 5, at Mariucci Arena on the campus of the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis.
Smiles abound at Andover High School’s graduation ceremony Sunday, June 5, at Mariucci Arena on the campus of the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis.
Andover High School seniors are handed their diplomas at the graduation ceremony Sunday, June 5, at Mariucci Arena on the campus of the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis.
It’s thumbs-up at Andover High School’s graduation ceremony Sunday, June 5, at Mariucci Arena on the campus of the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis.
The Andover High School class of 2022 graduated 420 students on Sunday, June 5 at the Mariucci Arena on the campus of the University of Minnesota campus.
Graduating senior Marieclaire Mutamba gave the invocation.
“Amid all the noise in our lives we take this moment to sit in silence to give thanks for another day, to give thanks for all those in our lives who have brought us warmth and love,” Mutamba said. “To give thanks for the gift of life. Let us open ourselves to the process, here of becoming more whole.”
She asked the seniors to take a moment of silence to reflect on the achievements of the graduating class.
The Andover Chamber Choir seniors sang the national anthem.
Anoka-Hennepin School District Superintendent David Law congratulated the graduates.
“The last four years have been some of the most challenging years in public education,” Law said. “I know what you have survived has given you the skills to take on any challenge you chase.”
As senior class speaker Piper Cringle entered high school she, and her classmates, were told that they are stronger when they stick together. After all the challenges her class faced during the COVID-19 pandemic, she strongly agrees.
Cringle added that high school is the phase in life where people start learning who they are, discovering passions, their dislikes and what are their motivating factors.
“So when you think about graduating today, don’t just think about it as just a completion of classes,” she said. “Think about it as completing a part of life that has set you up for your future.”
