The Andover City Council voted unanimously during an appeal hearing on Feb. 21 to uphold a denial of a cannabinoid license to Smokey’s Tobacco and Vape. The business operates at 1714 Bunker Lake Blvd. NW. The council members agreed with city staff the business was in violation of the city’s cannabinoid proximity law.
Andover City Administrator Jim Dickinson stated that the denial was issued based on the fact Smokey’s was in 1,000 feet of a drug or alcohol treatment facility, a prohibited business under Andover cannabinoid licensure requirements.
There was some question if the business, Nystrom & Associates, was currently acting as a treatment facility, but Dickinson states a letter from Nystrom’s CEO Anh Le Kremer confirmed it was. He said Smokey’s was informed of the restriction, as is city policy when considering applications.
“After the application, the city did tell (owner Hussein) Alobaidi his cannabinoid application would likely be denied because of the location and proximity to a drug and alcohol treatment facility,” Dickinson said. “That’s the city’s practice. We’re up front when someone comes in for an application and there’s known information.”
Councilors also shared that the city did approve an application for Pure XHale smoke shop after the business agreed to move so it would come into compliance.
Smokey’s Tobacco and Vape’s appeal letter indicates (via legal counsel) they are claiming disparate treatment by the city stating the Andover violated the equal protection clause due to city treatment of other smoke shops, including Pure Xhale.
City Attorney Scott Baumgartner said that he does not agree with the violation of the equal protection clause. Further, he stated that Smokey’s Tobacco and Vape was granted a tobacco license, which is required by Andover to sell CBD products, for the past two years.
“From a city perspective I find that unfounded, and am disappointed that it’s actually being raised,” Buamgartner said. “The applicant has been provided a license for 2022, and 2023 for a tobacco license.”
Elliot Ginsburg, attorney with Garner, Ginsburg, & Johnsen, P.A. representing Smokey’s, approached the podium to respond to both Dickinson’s presentation and Baumgartner’s comment.
“The summary just read, talked about a lot of the issues we raised,” Ginsburg said. “But I think it deemphasized the most important issue, which is the fact that the Nystrom & Associates (Andover branch) that served as the basis for the denial is not a licensed drug and alcohol treatment facility. Minnesota Statute 245G.03 requires such facilities to be licensed.”
The Minnesota Statute in question states that, “An applicant for a license to provide substance use disorder treatment must comply with the general requirements in section 626.557.” Nystrom’s Andover website does not include substance use disorder treatment on its website. Nystrom did not reply to ABC Newspaper’s request for clarification. Ginsburg argued that as they are not licensed as such, they should not be treated as such.
Baumgartner responded that the legality of the licensure is not of concern for the council, as it is Minnesota law, not Andover code.
“Regarding the argument that (Nystrom Andover) is not a treatment facility: Whether or not they’re providing services contrary to any licensing requirements under state law is not an investigatory obligation of this council,” Baumgartner said. “You’ve received a letter from the CEO indicating contrary to that. It’s not the purview of this council to determine whether it is or not, that’s relying on state law.”
One point of contention came in Ginsburg’s questioning if Smokey’s would be able to sell any cannabinoid products, an issue that was addressed during the January appeal of CBD RS. The previous copy of city code Ginsburg read from stated that, “any product intended to be eaten or consumed as a beverage by humans contains a cannabinoid product.”
This was an outdated version of city code, Baumgartner said and it has since been amended to read, “Any product that contains more than trace amounts of Tetrahydrocannabinol and that meets the requirements to be sold for human or animal consumption under Minn. Stat. §151.72.”
This means that CBD products are available to sell without a license, but anything with greater than 0.3% THC content will be considered a licensed product.
“I don’t know if the attorney representing the party knows that we’ve put them in two different categories,” Mayor Sherri Bukkila said. “Our intent is only to license products that are above the trace amount. The subject before us that we the council are reviewing is for those items that require the license.”
Bukkila compared cannabinoid licenses to alcohol licenses, stating that both have restrictions on proximity to certain locations (Andover does not restrict alcohol proximity to drug and alcohol treatment centers). But, alcohol licensure is ultimately decided at the state level, she said, with cities having more options to control cannabinoid products due to lack of state direction. She also stated that cannabis businesses should not be surprised about the restrictions, as the city makes them aware of restrictions during the application process and the laws are available to review at any time.
“(Alcohol license law) has been around a lot longer than me,” Bukkila said. “Alcohol regulations really supersede our scope, but I know when we’ve approved alcohol licenses we’ve taken into consideration locations, and have tried to make those products available wherever you live in the city. ... As far as preemptive information, saying current code does not allow this business within this area adjacent to the treatment facility, that’s like reading a statute book and finding out there’s a speed limit.”
