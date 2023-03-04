The Andover City Council voted unanimously during an appeal hearing on Feb. 21 to uphold a denial of a cannabinoid license to Smokey’s Tobacco and Vape. The business operates at 1714 Bunker Lake Blvd. NW. The council members agreed with city staff the business was in violation of the city’s cannabinoid proximity law.

Andover City Administrator Jim Dickinson stated that the denial was issued based on the fact Smokey’s was in 1,000 feet of a drug or alcohol treatment facility, a prohibited business under Andover cannabinoid licensure requirements.

