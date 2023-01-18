CBD RS

CBD RS in Andover is unable to sell THC products after the Andover City Council denied an appeal that would have awarded the business a license to do so.

 Ian Wreisner

The Andover City Council set a precedent for its THC ordinance at its Jan. 17 meeting when council members voted unanimously to uphold their decision to deny a cannabinoid license to CBD RS. The cannabinoid license would allow CBD RS to sell THC products up to 5 milligrams of THC to people aged 21-plus.

The license was originally denied on Dec. 19, finding it in violation of Andover City Code Title 3 Chapter 9, which states that THC cannot be sold within 1,000 feet of certain prohibited businesses. Andover denied the license on grounds that CBD RS is operating within 1,000 feet of a childcare facility and a drug/alcohol treatment center, two such businesses.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.