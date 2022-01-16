The city of Andover is one step closer to seeing new apartments, senior living and commercial property in a new multifaceted development at the northeast corner of Seventh Avenue and Bunker Lake Boulevard.
The Andover City Council approved a conditional use permit and planned unit development for Andover Crossings, a 19-acre property, Jan. 4. The council saw a sketch plan for the development in August.
The proposed development has space for undetermined commercial properties, which could include office space, restaurants, child care, cafes or a medical office, Community Development Director Joe Janish said. The sketch plan introduced in August depicts a 22,600-square-foot retail space, as well as an 8,400-square-foot commercial property.
The project developer, LGA Andover, anticipates 150 market-rate apartments and 32 senior living units.
LGA proposed constructing 152 above-ground parking stalls and 150 underground stalls for the apartment building, which amounts to 2 stalls per unit. City code requires 2.5 stalls per unit.
The developer plans to create 22 studios, 77 one-bedroom apartments and 51 two-bedroom apartments. LGA allocated 1 stall per studio, 1.65 stalls for each one-bedroom unit and 2 stalls per two-bedroom unit, as well as a stall for every 2.94 units for visitor parking.
The site includes about 3 acres of wetlands.
One of the apartment developer’s goals is to make the area walkable for its residents, Della Kolpin, of DK Design and Development, said.
DK intends to include office space in many of the units to provide work space for people working from home, Kolphin said.
The apartment complex will have amenities like a business center, outdoor patio, storage units, a dog park, a coffee shop and more.
The apartment building will be closer to 40 feet tall, compared to the typical 35-foot limit in city code, because of 9-foot ceilings inside each unit, Kolphin said.
“It’s become very common practice to have 9-foot ceilings, and we feel it adds a great deal to an apartment building when you add that ceiling,” she said.
As for rent prices, DK doesn’t have a set-in-stone amount for each unit, but staff are working on assessing local market rates.
“Market rate is based on the market,” Kolphin said. “Our goal is to be a little bit lower than what the market is right now for our building. To be honest, we’re trying to stay at the low end of the rent structure for competitors around the market.”
LGA still has to complete many steps before the project is ready to go. The council needs to approve a preliminary plat and rezoning requests — both of which require public hearings — as well as a final plat later on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.