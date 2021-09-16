The city of Andover is considering a residential development with 20 single-family lots on 9.25 acres at 151st Lane and Nightingale Street.
The City Council approved the preliminary plat for the site Sept. 7.
The development will create a T shape. Partridge Street will shoot off 151st Lane and come to a T at 151st Avenue, which will have a cul de sac at each end.
One of the cul de sacs exceeds the city maximum of 500 feet by about 24 feet. Because of this, public safety staff reviewed the plat and asked for a fire hydrant to be installed at the intersection of Patridge Street and 151st Avenue and at the end of the longest cul de sac, Community Development Director Joe Janish said.
The developer, Tamarack Land Development LLC, proposed lot sizes that vary from 11,784 to 34,553 square feet.
Per the city’s 2018 comprehensive plan update, the site requires 2.4 to 4 units per net acre. Tamarack intends to have 3.23 units per net acre. Net acreage, on which density calculations are based, excludes areas like vehicle maintenance access easements, existing ponding and areas under the 100-year water elevation.
The Planning and Zoning Commission hosted a public hearing about the preliminary plat Aug. 24. One resident asked if there would be any street damage from the project, because assessments had recently been paid for road projects. The resident was told to contact the city if any damage occurred, because the developer would need to make repairs.
The city will look at a final plat after it’s submitted at a later date.
