The Andover Community Center hit a milestone recently, pouring the new sports complex floor.
Workers poured concrete over the five miles of underground coolant tubing in the sports complex that is anticipated to open in late August.
“This is a milestone part of the project for us, the amount of work that goes into constructing the refrigerated floor is immense, placing the concrete is the last step in that process,” Erick Sutherland, Andover Community Center’s recreational facilities manager said in a statement. “We look forward to opening the Sports Complex later this Summer.”
The complex includes an ice sheet that can be converted to turf, team rooms, training and meeting spaces, restrooms, a skate shop and a jogging track.
Overall the expansion to the community center includes the addition of a field house court, multipurpose rooms for teens and seniors, office space and community meeting rooms.
Some existing spaces are being upgraded as well. New rubberized flooring is being installed in three field house courts, the existing ice arena’s refrigeration system was upgraded, and existing meeting rooms are being converted into multipurpose space.
~ Compiled by Connor Cummiskey
