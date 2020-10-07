The expansion of the Andover Community Center is officially finished.
Andover cut the ribbon on the community center expansion Oct. 3. Council members gathered with the public to celebrate the additions.
“Our community is growing, the community center needed to grow and I was 100% behind it,” Mayor Julie Trude said.
Work on the facility started in 2019, with the addition of about 100 new parking spaces. The $15.6 million expansion was hotly debated during some of the final meetings before it was approved.
Following comments by elected officials, residents had a chance to take self-guided tours through the facility and see the new spaces for themselves.
The expansion included an additional field house court and an expanded gathering area outside of the large field house, a “crash space” for competing teams to rest in during tournaments. Adjacent is a room set aside for teen programming.
“The key to a positive community is really about the families, it’s about the kids,” Council Member Sheri Bukkila said. “As a current law enforcement officer, this is about keeping the kids out of trouble before they get to me.”
A new sports complex with a concrete floor was included in the expansion. During the ribbon-cutting the complex already had ice on it, but it can also be switched to turf for use by other sports when the ice is melted.
Above the sports complex is a new walking and running track, which will be open for use every day, Council Member Ted Butler said.
Andover residents will be able to use the walking and jogging track for free, and each household will receive credits for participating in open times on the ice and courts, Butler said.
“I’m just really excited to see the facility get used,” Butler said.
Along the walking track the expansion added a new practice room, which will be filled with equipment by participating teams. There are also new community rooms along the track for local organizations to use for meetings.
The expansion also included additional office space, restrooms and changes to the skate rental and pro shop.
During the expansion several improvements were made to the facility, including repairing concrete work, updating the coolant system for the existing ice rink and installing rubberized floors in the existing field house.
