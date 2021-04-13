A study in Andover has identified the City Campus as the best location for potentially building public pickleball courts, but the Andover City Council recently tabled its discussion of the courts.
The council voted 4-1 to table the discussion until the Park and Recreation Commission brings a recommendation for park improvements for the five-year plan. Mayor Sherry Bukkila dissented, saying she didn’t want the item to continue being passed back and forth between the council and the park commission.
The pickleball courts are currently part of the city’s plan for 2025, but that could be changed following the commission’s recommendation for 2022-2026.
The commission previously recommended the council not approve the courts as part of the 2022-2026 plan, so the city can deal with other, unfinished parks projects.
The City Council ordered a pickleball study to seek locations for an outdoor court, according to Public Works Director Dave Berkowitz. The council received the study April 6.
The study determined the City Campus would work best due to parking availability, proximity to the community center and keeping noise away from neighborhoods, Berkowitz said. Other possible locations for the court included Pine Hills North and Prairie Knoll Park hockey rink.
Public Works estimates the project to cost anywhere from $250,000 to $450,000 at the City Campus site. The estimate includes contingencies and engineering costs.
“There’s quite a range to this because there’s different amenities you can look at,” Berkowitz said.
Funding comes from park dedication fees, which are paid by developers as they build new homes in the city, Council Member Ted Butler said. The fees are meant for park improvements.
“They are intended to improve the parks system in the community to help with the growing demand for park services that comes with growth in the community,” Butler said. “The proposed pickleball courts would not be constructed with property tax dollars.”
The city is considering a variety of options for reducing costs, including reusing equipment or partnering with community pickleball teams.
The city publishes a five-year capital improvement plan, which Butler said is revised every year. Commissions make recommendations to the council regarding the plan.
Butler recommended tabling the discussion and sending it back to the park commission so it can make a final recommendation regarding the five-year capital improvement plan.
“That may or may not include pickleball courts,” Butler said.
The parks commission should recommend to council what its members think is the best improvement for the city’s park system without council intervention, Council Member Jamie Barthel said.
Mayor Sheri Bukkila said the city has seen a lot of new projects in the past few years. She recommended not including the courts in the five-year plan.
“We haven’t had a moment to breathe and assess where we are now and where we need to go and how we need to shift as a city in the future,” Bukkila said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.