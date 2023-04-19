“An American Tail” has been a beloved animated classic in the American film canon, and now an Andover citizen is helping it get its stage debut. Stacey Palmer is the associate costume designer for the world premiere adaptation at the Children’s Theatre Company in Minneapolis, and she’s currently in full production mode, getting the costumes ready for opening night April 29.
“(‘An American Tail’) is kind of ingrained in a lot of our memories,” Palmer said. “I didn’t see it until recently, but when I told people I was working on the project, they’d start singing ‘There’s No Cats in America.’ There is that pressure that it’s a world premiere and are we going to do it right, but I think the team is amazing and they thought of everything.”
“An American Tail” originally released in 1986, told the story of Fievel Mouskewitz as he’s separated from his family during their emigration from Russia to the United States. The movie serves as a greater allegory for growing anti-semitism in Europe prior to World War II, and different animal groups represent the different social groups of the time. The costume department had several discussions on how they would bring the anthropomorphic animals to stage in a believable way.
“(Lead costume designer Trevor Bowen’s) vision was to have them look human, but with animal elements,” Palmer said. “The ears are not quite as exaggerated as in the movie. We’re not doing full nose or animal makeup. We’re translating it so the audience can relate to the characters a little bit more, so we see ourselves in them as humans, but also having the cute ears and really great tails they’re building in the shop.”
Part of Palmer’s role as assistant costume designer is to help Bowen’s designs come to life.
Aside from the expected work of designing and crafting, Palmer must also assist Bowen in creating a cohesive look that will allow each character to inhabit the world of the play without seeming out of place. One way the costumers do this is through backstories that they craft for their own inspiration, not necessarily ones they ever plan to tell out loud.
“The way Trevor works, and the way I work as well, we come up with backstories for our characters that don’t necessarily mean anything to anybody, but us making the costume,” Palmer said. “One thing is there’s a sweatshop owner who makes the orphans sew for him, and Trevor came up with the idea that he picks up scraps from the shop and makes the orphans sew a jacket for him.”
Other costume decisions have symbolism layered in for the audience, with onstage changes reflecting the inner emotions of the characters. In a spoiler-free description, Palmer is especially excited about the costume for Digit the cockroach and the song and dance number that accompanies the transformation.
“You wouldn’t think to cheer for a cockroach,” Palmer said about the number.
This premiere is the latest work in Palmer’s longtime love of fashion. Palmer has also designed costumes for the likes of the University of Minnesota, Augsburg University and the BFA New Plays program at the Guthrie Theatre. Her path to this profession, however, was an unexpected discovery.
“I was very involved in 4H,” Palmer said. “My parents got me involved, my mom taught me how to sew and I did (4H’s Youth-in-Action project) Fashion Revue. It’s where you make something and model it at (your local county fair). I thought fashion would be really fun as a career.”
Palmer initially enrolled at the University of Minnesota under a journalism degree to focus on fashion, but after seeing a production of “Singing in the Rain” at Chanhassen Dinner Theatre, the world of costume design grabbed her full attention. She now has plenty of advice to offer her fellow Anoka Countians who want to follow in her footsteps.
“To be successful or good at anything is to keep doing it, over and over,” Palmer said. “For me, I have to do a lot of drawings of costumes, and when I started, it wasn’t that great. But the best way to learn how to draw is just to draw, and keep doing it.”
Along with persistence in developing skills, Palmer also shared that it takes a certain kind of person to be successful in the theater business. The collaborative nature of any production will favor those who live up to the full expectations of “Minnesota Nice.”
“Honestly, be a good person,” Palmer said. “If you’re a nice person, people are going to want to work with you. If you’re pleasant, kind and forgiving, this industry is going to welcome you with open arms.”
“An American Tail” opens on April 29 at the Children’s Theatre in Minneapolis, and will run until June 18. Learn more about the production, Children’s Theatre Company and get ticketing info at childrenstheatre.org.
