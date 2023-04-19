“An American Tail” has been a beloved animated classic in the American film canon, and now an Andover citizen is helping it get its stage debut. Stacey Palmer is the associate costume designer for the world premiere adaptation at the Children’s Theatre Company in Minneapolis, and she’s currently in full production mode, getting the costumes ready for opening night April 29.

“(‘An American Tail’) is kind of ingrained in a lot of our memories,” Palmer said. “I didn’t see it until recently, but when I told people I was working on the project, they’d start singing ‘There’s No Cats in America.’ There is that pressure that it’s a world premiere and are we going to do it right, but I think the team is amazing and they thought of everything.”

