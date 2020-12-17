The Andover City Council approved a 3% increase on the 2021 property levy Dec. 1.
The city managed to trim about $33,000 off the preliminary levy, bringing the official total property tax levy to just over $14.9 million.
Andover’s operational levies account for $9.7 million of that total. Just under $3 million goes to debt payments, and $2.1 million is for other levies, including capital improvement, according to city documents.
Andover anticipates $29.4 million in total revenue.
Property taxes are the city’s largest source of income, accounting for 79% of general fund revenue. The remainder comes from sources such as charges for services, licenses and permits, intergovernmental revenue and interest, according to city documents.
When compared to previous years, most revenue sources have decreased. The largest difference is from interest income, which generated $208,957 in 2019, but has dropped to an estimated $75,000 in 2020.
On the other side of the budget, Andover anticipates $33.2 million in expenditures in 2021, according to the presentation. The largest expense categories are $12.6 million for general expenses, $7 million for enterprise expenses and $6.6 million for capital projects.
Public safety accounts for about 43% of Andover’s general fund expenses. Another 29% of the general fund goes to public works, with the remainder going to general government and other expenses.
Under the public safety category, paying for police protection takes up about 61% of the pie. Fire protection is the next largest category at 29%, followed by protective inspections, emergency management and animal control, according to city documents.
The largest public works expense is parks and recreation, which uses about 41% of that budget. Streets and highways are the next largest portion at 21%.
General government expenses include facility management ($683,197), engineering ($631,401) and planning and zoning costs ($504,204) among others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.