The Andover City Council is back to full strength after the council appointed Ted Butler to replace longtime Council Member Mike Knight.
Butler’s April 7 appointment filled the seat left vacant when Knight resigned March 2. He was one of 10 applicants for the position and was selected from the five candidates interviewed by the council.
“Ted Butler will be effective immediately,” Mayor Julie Trude said in an email. “He is familiar with council policies, goals, and city processes. He has many years of service on 2 city commissions. The council has witnessed his effective performance for over a decade. He is respectful of diverse views. I appreciate that he exemplifies Mike Knight’s passion for youth since he will fill Mike’s vacant seat. Ted works in public finance and understands our complex city budget. I look forward to working with him in service to our community.”
Butler has lived in Andover more than 20 years and has sat on the Park and Recreation Commission for over 13 years, he said.
Along with his experience as a commissioner, Butler has been a youth baseball coach and is the president of the Andover Athletic Association. Over the last year Butler has volunteered with the Anoka-Hennepin School District as part of a middle school sports task force and was previously a member of the community education advisory council.
Butler said his experience on the Parks and Recreation Commission gives him the knowledge and experience to hit the ground running after his appointment.
“I just felt it would be a good opportunity to serve the community in a new role,” Butler said.
His new seat is up for election this year, and Butler said he will consider running. If he is not elected, Butler’s current term will end Jan. 5, 2021.
As a council member Butler wants to focus on giving families and kids opportunities to participate in healthy activities, he said.
“I also think that there are some opportunities to improve the city’s infrastructure,” Butler said.
He wants to improve the roads in Andover and make sure the city has safe places for pedestrians to cross the road.
“I just want to make sure that Andover continues to be a community of choice for people long into the future,” Butler said.
He hopes that Andover can continue to attract young families and be a great place to live, work, raise kids and retire, Butler said.
“I’m really grateful for the opportunity to serve in this role and would encourage residents to reach out to me if they have any questions or concerns,” Butler said.
Butler can be reached at 763-712-0277 or cm.butler@andovermn.gov.
