Blaine’s Nate Killian led area athletes at the Alpine Ski State Championships at Giants Ridge in Biwabik March 10.
Killian completed the two runs in a combined time of 1:21.10, earning 32nd overall in the state boys competition.
Blaine’s Lukas VanWechel tied for 43rd place in a total time of 1:23.08, Andover’s Jack Reinardy earned 60th place in 1:27.43 and Blaine’s Quinn Snyder placed 64th in 1:29.75.
