A season of dominance erased any drama heading into the final conference race Jan. 26, as Anoka’s Stella Gronski secured the Northwest Suburban girls Alpine ski championship. Gronski becomes the second Tornado skier in three years to win the conference title, following a runner-up finish of her own in 2020.

“Stella is an incredibly strong skier,” Anoka head coach Matt Park said. “That was demonstrated early this year as she clinched first place in the conference after just four races. Her consistency and drive to succeed is unmatched. She is equally impressive in technique and strength, a rare combination.”

