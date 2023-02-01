A season of dominance erased any drama heading into the final conference race Jan. 26, as Anoka’s Stella Gronski secured the Northwest Suburban girls Alpine ski championship. Gronski becomes the second Tornado skier in three years to win the conference title, following a runner-up finish of her own in 2020.
“Stella is an incredibly strong skier,” Anoka head coach Matt Park said. “That was demonstrated early this year as she clinched first place in the conference after just four races. Her consistency and drive to succeed is unmatched. She is equally impressive in technique and strength, a rare combination.”
In the season’s first four races, Gronski took first twice and was the runner-up the other two times, gaining enough points to clinch the championship, climbing to the top of the podium in an already decorated high school career.
“The proof is in the pudding! Stella spends more time on snow than any other skier I know, outside of maybe her sister — those two are inseparable,” Park said. “In a regular week, she is practicing or competing six days out of seven. Incredible dedication of time for both her and her parents, Brian and Patti Gronski. Considering the drive, Stella spends up to 14 hours per week in the car or on the bus traveling to and from the ski hill. Stella is also an avid water skier in the summer, a sport that involves many skills transferable to alpine skiing. I sometimes joke, she may be more comfortable on her skis than her own two feet!”
The title continued a recent run of dominance at the top of the NWSC standings for the Tornadoes. Stella Gronski earned second in 2020, Elise Pinewski earned first in 2021, and Claire Gronski earned second a year ago.
“I am incredibly proud of Stella,” Park said. “She is the best kind of teammate a coach could ask for. She is a leader who is inclusive, dedicated to improvement, and she sets the tone for future team leaders.”
The Anoka girls finished third for the season as a team and had two more individual all-conference skiers in Claire Gronski in 13th and Grace Flynn in 15th.
The Anoka boys earned fourth as a team for the season, led by top-35 finishes from Joe Pinewski, Emmett Franzwa, Max Musenbrock and Elliot Zimpfer.
“I am happy to see them placing high in a very competitive conference,” Park said. “Our boys and girls teams are both growing quickly. Not too many years ago the team was made up of only 15 athletes. Anoka Alpine has now grown to 40-plus skiers, many of which start in seventh or eighth grade. We look forward to the future this group holds as the sport continues to grow.”
Blaine sweeps team titles, VanWechel wins boys championship
The Blaine boys and girls Alpine ski teams completed perfect conference seasons with a fifth and final first-place race Jan. 26, completing sweeps of the Northwest Suburban Conference team titles.
Blaine’s Lukas VanWechel clinched the boys title in a winner-take-all showdown over Chisago Lakes’ Will Hennen to win the individual crown by one point.
“Overall this year I felt the conference season went very well,” VanWechel said. “I had a ton of fun and I enjoyed the close, back and forth competition between Will Hennen and I. The feeling of having the chance to win the conference overall was unreal. I was nervous, but excited going into the race knowing that Will and I were tied, leaving the title to the last race. The feeling of winning the conference was amazing. I would not have believed you if you told me I was going to win the conference three years ago. This season was a blast and I can’t wait for the sectional race next week!”
The Bengals’ Sydney Kalina was the girls individual runner-up.
“Having so many individuals place high in meets and the conference sure makes you proud of them,” Blaine head coach Brian Gronski said. “They have put a lot of time on the snow on some not-so-nice nights, working hard to get where they are. To have a conference champion two years in a row is a testament that our program is putting these athletes on the right track!”
Joining VanWechel in the top 15 for the Blaine boys were Caeden Clark in third place, Quinn Snyder in fourth, Kevin Sarazin in ninth, Jared Killian in 12th and Roger McQuay in 14th.
Following in the top 25 for the Blaine girls were Lucy Kalina in 10th place, Avery Soli in 14th, Brekka Snyder in 17th, Gianna Wall in 18th, Emily Kehoe in 23rd and Vanessa Peterson in 24th.
Coming off of a boys conference championship and girls runner-up finish a year ago, the Bengals have added even more strength and endurance this season.
“Our coaching staff picked out a problem that many of our skiers and most other skiers from our conference were having at the section meet each year — that problem was falling just before the finish,” Gronski said. “We came to the conclusion that the hills we train and race on here in the metro are much shorter than the runs at Giant’s Ridge where our section meet is held. They were running out of gas before the finish! So we have been coming up with ways to make a short hill longer. The number one way is to utilize the tow rope at Trollhaugen, where the skiers are working both up and down the hill! We have also implemented contests where they have to make multiple runs in a row to train them longer and make it fun. They have also bought into training through multiple programs to be on the snow as much as possible and to make lap after lap when the ski areas are open. That is a nice advantage skiing has over most other sports: We can be on other teams while in-season for high school. Most of this group of kids have been with us since they started ski racing as young kids. We have coached them on weekends, and now in high school. We make them work in setting harder courses, and all combined has really paid off!”
The Andover boys earned eighth, led by Ryan Lazan in 20th.
The St. Francis boys earned ninth, led by Evan Haupert in 10th, Logan Cox in 17th and Bode Cox in 19th.
The Coon Rapids boys earned 10th.
The Andover girls earned eighth, led by Elyse Schroeder in 12th.
The Coon Rapids girls earned ninth, led by Carly Hafferman in 26th.
Section Alpine meets are scheduled for Feb. 7-8, and the state meet is Feb. 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.