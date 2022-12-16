Business advocacy, workforce development, and leadership were some of the key topics at the MetroNorth Chamber of Commerce annual meeting on Tuesday, Dec 6.
Chamber President Lori Higgins began by recognizing the many volunteers and sponsors that supported MetroNorth and its mission to strengthen the business community. She then gave a brief overview key accomplishments throughout the year.
“Obviously it is impossible to condense a full year’s worth of effort into just a few remarks,” Higgins stated. “During 2022 we have been going non-stop connecting employers to workforce solutions, including many student initiatives. We hosted a plethora of forums and events to connect the business community to elected officials and candidates. We provided tangible resources to help businesses recover from the pandemic, navigate current challenges, and grow their business. And another notable highlight was the first-ever Heels for Heroes Gala, which honored businesswomen for their contributions to the community.”
The keynote presenter was Mark J. Lindquist, US Air Force Veteran of the Afghanistan war and humanitarian volunteer in Ukraine, who shared his experiences and efforts in Ukraine. He noted that more funds are needed to support the people of the Ukraine, with basic humanitarian supplies still very much in need.
Mark left the audience with the following inspirational words: “There’s nothing that will replace the value and the advantage that you get when you meet face to face with someone and make a human connection.”
