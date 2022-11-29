School

The Anoka-Hennepin School Board approved five candidates and established an interview schedule for its search for its next permanent superintendent during a special School Board meeting Nov. 28.

The five semi-finalists for the position are Jeffery Ridlehoover, superintendent of Sartell-St. Stephen Independent School District 748 in Sartell; Yeu Vang, assistant superintendent at Saint Paul Public Schools; Matthew Gutierrez, superintendent of Seguin Independent School District in Seguin, Texas; Teri Staloch, current education consultant and former superintendent of Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools; Cory McIntyre, current superintendent of Osseo Area Schools in Maple Grove.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.