The Anoka-Hennepin School Board voted at its meeting on Monday, Nov. 21, 6-0 to finalize boundary changes for its elementary and middle schools. The changes will go into effect for the 2022-23 school year. No changes will be made to any high school boundaries, and the elementary and middle school boundaries are expected to last five and 10 years, respectively.
Board Member Nicole Hayes thanked the district staff members for their work on the issue.
“I truly believe it was a community partnership between the school district and the community,” Hayes said. “Though perfect doesn’t exist, I believe we are arriving at the best option for our students for the next five years.”
The alterations have been in discussion since July, and starting in September, multiple community meetings were held across the district. The changes are needed due to population fluctuations.
Assistant Superintendent Becky Brodeur noted that one way the students may find the transition easier is that all AH schools offer the same curriculum district-wide.
Due to the re-purposing of Franklin Elementary in Anoka, students west of Highway 10 will be moving to Ramsey Elementary, and those south and east of Highway 10 will move to Lincoln Elementary.
Changes will also be made to Blaine elementary school boundaries, with Sunrise students to the north moving to McKinley, to the west to Johnsville and to the southwest to Jefferson. Expansions to Roosevelt Middle School’s boundaries will also be made to ease pressure on Northdale Middle School.
Those are the only affected middle schools from the boundary changes.
In the area of Champlin Park High School, area elementary school boundaries will be altered to account for expansive growth in Dayton. Oxbow Creek Elementary’s boundaries will lose some area but also extend west to account for the growth.
Champlin-Brooklyn Park Academy will also see boundary changes to account for a contiguous boundary and to give kids a chance to walk to school.
The school board also voted 6-0 to close Anoka-Hennepin Regional High School currently located at 1313 Coon Rapids Blvd. NW and move the program into the Sandburg Education Facility in Anoka starting in the 2023/24 school year.
