The Anoka-Hennepin School Board voted at its meeting on Monday, Nov. 21, 6-0 to finalize boundary changes for its elementary and middle schools. The changes will go into effect for the 2022-23 school year. No changes will be made to any high school boundaries, and the elementary and middle school boundaries are expected to last five and 10 years, respectively.

Board Member Nicole Hayes thanked the district staff members for their work on the issue.

