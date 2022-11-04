Every Oct. 1, the Anoka Hennepin School Board forms a report from the prior school year’s enrollment numbers, and during its Oct. 24 meeting, Chief Technology and Information Officer Joel VerDuin presented the results.
Using the total enrollment numbers of Oct. 1, the school district found itself with 11 more students than last year. This is down from the projected 317 students expected. This affects the budget and staff allocation that had been planned with a greater number of students in mind, but VerDuin assured the board there is usually some level of correction due to misprojections.
There are 47 less students in Kindergarten than projected, 132 more in Grades one through five than projected, 96 less than projected in Middle Schools and 295 less in high schools.
A reason was not given for the lower numbers, but VerDuin stated that “inconsistency in population trends continue and boundary adjustments will reset trend data for affected schools.”
There will also be additional data gathering and conversations with other districts on the overall numbers.
“I know from (attending Association of Metropolitan School District superintendent meetings), specifically when we talked about enrollment in Dakota and Scott County, districts saw diminishment that was not anticipated,” Interim Superintendent Kate Maguire said. “I do know that in the Northern Metro, some enrollment has exceeded projections and others are coming in under. It’s wild out there right now in terms of enrollment.”
While enrollment has been unpredictable, trends in ethnicities and language learning needs follow patterns from years previous.
Non-white students currently make up 41.3% of the district, a number that continues to grow in accordance with recent years.
English as a Second Language students currently number at 7.23%, which fluctuates regularly.
VerDuin last touched on students receiving free or reduced lunches, a number that has jumped over the past year from 32.71% to 42.11%. In previous years, the number had not jumped more than a percent.
VerDuin attributes this to the fact that the school was offering free lunches for all students during the pandemic, leading more to become aware of the program.
The district also now participates in direct certification, which notifies a student that they qualify for a free or reduced lunch if their family meets other financial criteria, such as being eligible for Medicare.
