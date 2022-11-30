The Anoka-Hennepin School Board selected two finalists for its next superintendent. The two finalists are Jeffery Ridlehoover, current superintendent of Sartell-St. Stephens Schools in Sartell, and Cory McIntyre, current superintendent of Osseo Area Schools in Maple Grove, Minn.
Finalists will participate in a day-long series of focus groups with students, paraeducators, teachers, principals, administrators, cabinet members and other district staff following a tour of the district, according to a press release from Members of the public are invited to meet the candidate on the day of their interview and provide feedback from 5:30 p.m to 6:30 p.m. during an open community meeting.
Ridlehoover’s interview is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 7:15 p.m. and McIntyre’s interview is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 7:15 p.m.
The community meeting and special School Board meeting/interviews are open to the public and take place at the district’s Educational Services Center, 2727 N. Ferry St. in Anoka (enter at Door 7).
The School Board is expected to select a preferred candidate for the superintendent position following the interviews on Wednesday, Dec. 7 and will begin contract negotiations at a later date. The new superintendent is expected to begin service on July 1, 2023.
The board is looking for a new superintendent after David Law left the AHSD to serve as leader of Minnetonka Schools.
A month prior to Law’s departure in May, The board agreed to an extended timeline to search for a permanent replacement that could take up to a year, and hire an interim leader for the 2022-23 school year.
Since the start of this school year, Kate Maguire has been serving as interim superintendent for the district. Maguire served as superintendent of the Osseo Area Schools District 279 from 2010 to 2018.
The board hired consulting firm School Exec Connect for its search, the release states. The organization specializes in recruiting and evaluating candidates for leadership positions. The district also hired the firm for its last superintendent search conducted in 2014.
More about the finalists:
Jeffery Ridlehoover is currently serving as superintendent of Sartell-St. Stephen Schools in Sartell. Additional experience includes serving in Mounds View Public Schools for a total of eight years as assistant superintendent and principal of Mounds View High School, and nine years as assistant principal at Wayzata High School. Ridlehoover is also currently an adjunct professor of education at Hamline University. Ridlehoover began his experience in school administration as an administrative intern at Oak View Middle School in the Anoka-Hennepin School District in 2003.
Cory McIntyre is the current superintendent of Osseo Area Schools in Maple Grove,. McIntyre spent three years at Anoka-Hennepin in two roles, as assistant superintendent and director of student support services. He came to Anoka-Hennepin in 2016 after serving as the director of student services in North St. Paul - Maplewood - Oakdale Independent School District for three years. Other areas of experience include serving as the executive director of special education in Rochester Public Schools, and in leadership positions in the areas of student services at both Hudson School District in Wisconsin and Auburn School District in Washington.
