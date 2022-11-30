School

The Anoka-Hennepin School Board selected two finalists for its next superintendent. The two finalists are  Jeffery Ridlehoover, current superintendent of Sartell-St. Stephens Schools in Sartell, and  Cory McIntyre, current superintendent of Osseo Area Schools in Maple Grove, Minn.

Finalists will participate in a day-long series of focus groups with students, paraeducators, teachers, principals, administrators, cabinet members and other district staff following a tour of the district, according to a press release from  Members of the public are invited to meet the candidate on the day of their interview and provide feedback from 5:30 p.m to 6:30 p.m. during an open community meeting.

