A thrilling semifinal win vaulted Anoka-Hennepin into the finals, where the Mustangs finished as the state runner-up at the Adapted Softball PI State Championships in Chanhassen June 3-4.
The Mustangs earned a bye in the quarterfinals, then outlasted Rochester 11-10 in the semifinal round. Dakota United won the championship game 19-6.
“We did not have a great start in either game,” Anoka-Hennepin head coach Pete Kutches said. “We spotted Rochester five runs in the top of the first inning. We then settled in and started playing the way we had been playing the entire season. Our defense tightened up and we started to hit the ball better and got aggressive on the base paths.
“We eventually got control of the game in the fifth and sixth inning and were up 11-7 going into the top of the seventh. We had an error and they got a couple hits and closed the gap to 11-10 with two outs, and caught a line drive to seal the victory. I was proud of the team for not getting down and understanding it is a long game. Our seniors showed some solid leadership in that semifinal game.”
For the tournament, junior Nick Reither went 5-for-7 with five RBIs and two runs; senior Garmen Neal went 5-for-8 with five runs and two RBIs; senior Malachi Neal went 4-for-8 with five RBIs and three runs; and senior Austin Swanson went 5-for-7.
“It was a great season overall,” Kutches said. “This team was a real fun group to coach. We only lost to one other team (Dakota United), unfortunately it was the same team three times. They were a great team and earned their state title.
“Finishing second at state is still a huge accomplishment for our team. We were a bit flat coming out in the championship after the emotional win against Rochester. I would have loved to see them win the championship, but this group has had a lot of success and it says a lot about their hard work and commitment to the Mustang program.”
CI Division
North Suburban, which includes Spring Lake Park, won the consolation bracket in the CI Division.
North Suburban dropped its opening game, then came back to defeat Osseo 12-7 and South Washington County 15-2.
