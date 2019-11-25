Anoka-Hennepin earned sixth place in the State Adapted Soccer Tournament PI Division at Stillwater Nov. 22-23.
The Mustangs dropped their tournament opener 11-2 against Minneapolis South in the quarterfinals before coming back to shut out Mounds View/Irondale/Roseville 9-0 in the consolation semifinals.
Sophia Reither scored five goals in the victory, including four in the first half, with two goals from Joey Tonna and a goal apiece from William Rausch and Kerry Applegate. Applegate and Evan Stern each added an assist.
Anoka-Hennepin fell 11-3 against Robbinsdale/Hopkins/Mound Westonka in the consolation championship to finish in sixth place, with all three Mustang goals coming from Rausch.
Malachi Neal was named to the PI Division All-Tournament Team.
