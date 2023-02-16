ARTS Frozen Jr.jpg

Students in the Anoka Children’s Theatre will bring the magical world of Disney’s Arendelle to life in its production of “Frozen Jr.” Feb. 17-19.

 Photo by Anoka Children’s Theatre

Mysterious forces, foes who crave power, ice all around.

It’s a cold, dangerous world, but hey, just let it go – the cold never bothered them anyway.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.