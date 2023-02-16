Mysterious forces, foes who crave power, ice all around.
It’s a cold, dangerous world, but hey, just let it go – the cold never bothered them anyway.
The lovable characters of the recent Disney hit come to life as Anoka Children’s Theatre presents Frozen Jr. Feb. 17-19.
The cast is made up of Anoka-Hennepin students in grades four through eight.
“They were excited to meet new friends, explore new characters, be creative and try new things,” Program Coordinator Stefanie Nelson said. “Looking forward to gaining confidence, working as an ensemble to make something together and have great fun!”
The play is based on the 2018 Broadway musical, bringing the popular characters, music and magic of Arendelle to life.
“The storyline is the same as the movie, with the great songs and characters everyone will recognize,” Nelson said. “There are some new twists with surprises for the audience.
“Frozen Jr. is a family favorite, with lots of movement, singing and dancing. There are beautiful costumes, fun to look at scenes and great student talent. Hope to get more kids interested in theater, wanting to come back to see other shows!”
Performances are Friday, Feb. 17 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 18 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Feb. 19 at 2 p.m. All shows are at the AMSA Fred Moore Campus (1523 S. Fifth Ave.). Tickets can be purchased at www.showtix4u.com/event-details/69756.
