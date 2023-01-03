Looking back at the start of 2022, we see how many more things have normalized with the post-vaccination COVID era. At the start of 2022, these pages were still filled with COVID-19 stories with the large winter surge due to the omicron variant, but as the year progressed, COVID-19 started to fade into the background, and a more normal news cycle resumed, and for a good portion of the year, election-related stories took the reins. Starting on page 2 are the most impactful (by our own review) top ten news events we covered in 2022.

COVID-19At the start of the year, while attention had waned from COVID-19 coverage, hospitals were still struggling with the omicron variant. Even with the focus diminishing, COVID-19 was still heavily featured in the Jan. 18 issue of the Anoka County Union Herald. On the top strip we published a story about the state’s second largest school district continuing its mask mandate. From the “A-H continues mask mandate for K-6” story:“The Anoka-Hennepin School District will continue a districtwide mask mandate in elementary schools due to high absence rates among students and staff as the omicron variant of the novel coronavirus surges in Minnesota.”

Wreisner

Wreisner 
DeBow

Matt DeBow

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.