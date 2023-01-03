Looking back at the start of 2022, we see how many more things have normalized with the post-vaccination COVID era. At the start of 2022, these pages were still filled with COVID-19 stories with the large winter surge due to the omicron variant, but as the year progressed, COVID-19 started to fade into the background, and a more normal news cycle resumed, and for a good portion of the year, election-related stories took the reins. Starting on page 2 are the most impactful (by our own review) top ten news events we covered in 2022.
COVID-19At the start of the year, while attention had waned from COVID-19 coverage, hospitals were still struggling with the omicron variant. Even with the focus diminishing, COVID-19 was still heavily featured in the Jan. 18 issue of the Anoka County Union Herald. On the top strip we published a story about the state’s second largest school district continuing its mask mandate. From the “A-H continues mask mandate for K-6” story:“The Anoka-Hennepin School District will continue a districtwide mask mandate in elementary schools due to high absence rates among students and staff as the omicron variant of the novel coronavirus surges in Minnesota.”
Below that story is a centerpiece on the strain the omicron variant was causing at Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids; from the “IT’S CRUSHING: Mercy Hospital emergency room under strain due to COVID” article:
“Oak Grove resident Nick Saggerson didn’t have COVID-19, but he was impacted by the unusually high number of patients in Mercy Hospital’s Coon Rapids emergency room this week as the omicron variant of the novel coronavirus swept the state. Saggerson went to the ER with heart and kidney problems, and he told ABC Newspapers Monday, Jan. 10, that he’d been waiting more than 15 hours just to be assigned to a floor.”
Redistricting
After the January coverage, the focus of COVID-19 really lost traction, and starting early in 2022 our newspaper started focusing on the election. The election season coverage began in February when the state underwent its 10-year redistricting process. From the article titled “REDISTRICTED: Anoka bids Emmer farewell, incumbents are paired up and state senator will run for House”:
“Anoka is no longer in Congressman Tom Emmer’s district, four local House districts have two incumbents, and a state senator plans to postpone retirement and run for the Minnesota House after the courts released Minnesota’s new legislative maps last week. The new maps also mean Blaine and Coon Rapids will each be represented primarily by one state senator, and Anoka will be grouped in districts with Coon Rapids instead of Ramsey. Once a decade the state’s congressional and legislative districts must be redrawn in light of new census data to ensure districts have roughly the same number of people. The state Legislature hasn’t been able to agree on new maps in recent decades, so the task of redistricting has fallen to the courts. A five-judge panel appointed by the Minnesota Supreme Court last year released its maps Feb. 15. Because there are new districts, every seat in the state Legislature will be on the ballot this fall, meaning control of state government is up for grabs. In Anoka County little changed at the congressional level, except that the city of Anoka is leaving the historically conservative 6th District, currently represented by Republican Tom Emmer, and joining Coon Rapids in the 3rd District, currently represented by Democrat Dean Phillips. Changes in state legislative districts, however, left four local House districts with two incumbents. In three cases, the incumbents are from the same party.”
ABC Newspapers’ changes
(From managing editor Matt DeBow) I am going to do something here that is most often reserved for the opinion pages and talk about the changes to this paper this year. The first was the change in newspaper format in February; the UnionHerald moved from a broadsheet to a tabloid. From the article announcing the transition, “Exciting new look starts next week”:
“We have exciting news about an upcoming change to your newspaper. Starting next week, Anoka County Union newspaper will be changing to a new, easier-to-handle size. The redesigned look will still arrive in your mailbox each week, but instead of being 22 inches tall, it will now be 14 inches … Part of this update is based on a process we started at APG of East Central Minnesota a few years ago, which included the transformation of several of our other newspapers to this navigation-friendly newspaper.”
We were already publishing the The Life in this format.
Other newspaper changes this year saw a couple of transitions with staffing. In March, after 11 years with this company, Jonathan Young left his managing editor post at ABC Newspapers. In May, I took over. Jonathan was the editor for the Stillwater Gazette (another APG ECM publication) before moving into the Coon Rapids office, and I made the exact same move.
Shortly after Jonathan’s departure, community editor Emilee Wentland resigned as well, leaving me with the task of filling that spot after starting in my new leadership role. To fill Emilee’s spot, Coon Rapids’ own Ian Wreisner started in July, and if you’re paying any attention to bylines, you’ve seen his work often in the UnionHerald and the Blaine Life. He is enjoying his role writing for his hometown paper.
Highway 10 construction
Causing some headaches for commuters in Anoka County, a large portion of Highway 10 was undergoing reconstruction throughout the year. While the construction has paused for the winter, the project will resume when temps rise in 2023.
From the article: “Highway 10 construction starts soon; here’s what to expect from the major project in Anoka”:
“Traffic on Highway 10 will be reduced to a single lane in each direction this spring, summer and fall, as a two-year, $85 million reconstruction project gets underway in Anoka. Travel along the 2.5-mile stretch of highway will be impacted by delays during construction, which is slated to begin this spring. Major traffic issues are meant to be resolved by late 2023, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.”
Federal Cartridge celebrates 100 years, starts expansion
Federal Cartridge of Anoka celebrated its 100th birthday on April 27, 2022. We gave a history of Federal Cartridge in the “Federal Cartridge celebrates 100th anniversary” story:
“Federal Cartridge in Anoka is celebrating its 100th anniversary of serving the community this year. Construction began in 1916 for the plant, but the company wasn’t incorporated until 1922, according to the Anoka County Historical Society. Charles Horn signed on as president, and John Haller managed operations day to day. It was then that Federal began producing Federal shotshells, according to the Federal website.”
In addition to this 100-year milestone, Federal started on its first expansion in Coon Rapids, building a storage facility along Round Lake Boulevard. From the story “Federal breaks ground on Coon Rapids expansion”:
“While Anoka has been the home to Federal Premium Ammunition for 100 years, (its) ready to branch out into neighboring Coon Rapids. On Aug. 30, Federal hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for their first major expansion into the Coon Rapids side of their property, along Round Lake Blvd. A multi-million dollar, 100,000 square foot warehouse is planned to be constructed and operational by spring 2023. ... The facility is currently still under construction. The deer remain on Federal’s property and unaffected by the construction.”
School district boundary changes
This year, the Anoka-Hennepin School District underwent boundary changes. The following is from the July 25 story, “Anoka-Hennepin board considers updating schools’ boundaries”:
“Middle school boundaries were also adjusted in 2018, but with a 10-year commitment. An imbalance was found between Roosevelt and Northdale Middle Schools, which are unique in that they both serve as feeder schools to Blaine High School.”
As a part of the boundary changes, the Anoka-Hennepin School Board voted to repurpose Franklin Elementary in Anoka to a building holding both the Bridges and Pathways programs. The change was detailed in the Aug. 26 story, “Board OKs re-purposing Franklin Elementary”:
“The Anoka-Hennepin School Board has decided to close the Pathways and Bridges schoolhouses and house both programs in the current Franklin Elementary school in Anoka. ... This path of action was decided upon after an Aug. 3 community input session and a public hearing earlier in the day on Aug. 22.”
The board heard boundary updates in October following community input meetings, and on Nov. 21, the boundaries were finalized. The proposed boundaries passed 6-0 and will take effect for the 2022-23 school year. Affected families will be mailed a notice of the changes in the new year. From the Nov. 28 story, “AHSD finalizes boundary changes”:
“Due to the re-purposing of Franklin Elementary in Anoka, students west of Highway 10 will be moving to Ramsey Elementary, and those south and east of Highway 10 will move to Lincoln Elementary. Changes will also be made to Blaine elementary school boundaries, with Sunrise students to the north moving to McKinley, to the west to Johnsville and to the southwest to Jefferson. Expansions to Roosevelt Middle School’s boundaries will also be made to ease pressure on Northdale Middle School. In the area of Champlin Park High School, area elementary school boundaries will be altered to account for expansive growth in Dayton. Oxbow Creek Elementary’s boundaries will lose some area but also extend west to account for the growth. Champlin-Brooklyn Park Academy will also see boundary changes to account for a contiguous boundary and to give kids a chance to walk to school. The school board also voted 6-0 to close Anoka-Hennepin Regional High School currently located at 1313 Coon Rapids Blvd. NW and move the program into the Sandburg Education Facility in Anoka starting in the 2023/24 school year.”
Ramsey PACT campus
In Ramsey the Pursuing Academics and Character Together Charter School hosted its groundbreaking on Oct. 6. From the “PACT breaks ground on secondary campus” story:
“On Oct. 6, PACT Charter School broke ground on its new Secondary Campus in Ramsey. People gathered to celebrate the occasion in a groundbreaking ceremony that included students, parents, staff, and local and state officials. Guest speakers included Sen. Jim Abeler (R-Minn), a founder of PACT; Jason Tossey, Vice Chair of the PACT School Board of Directors; Romelle Pornschloegl, Executive Director of Secondary Education; and Mayor Mark E. Kuzma, city of Ramsey.”
The building of the high school faced strong opposition from residents who opposed the project being built next to a residential neighborhood, and project organizers had to seek approval to get the area rezoned. From the “Ramsey City Council approves new PACT campus” story published on Aug. 20:
“The Ramsey City Council approved a site plan, preliminary plat and final plat for PACT addition and PACT Charter Schools at 7633 161st Ave. NW, currently owned by the Church of St. Katharine Drexel on a 5 to 2 vote at its July 12 meeting. The approval paves the way for the school to build a second campus (for grades sixth to 12th) next to Central Park. PACT is an open enrollment, public charter school that has operated in Ramsey for 18 years. The new location is 2.8 miles from the existing school. A long discussion detailing the plans and neighbors mostly speaking in opposition preceded the council’s vote. The main public concerns brought up are drainage, traffic, noise and light.”
Leadership changes
Aside from changes made through voting during the election, this year saw many other leadership changes; the most notable was the hiring of the new Anoka-Hennepin School District superintendent. From the article, “Cory McIntyre named next superintendent of Anoka-Hennepin Schools”:
“The selection was made following a first-round of interviews Nov. 29 and 30, and day-long final interviews with community stakeholders and School Board members Dec. 6 and 7, according to a press release from the district ... The superintendent of schools position became available in Anoka-Hennepin when former superintendent David Law was selected to lead the Minnetonka Public School District in April 2022 following an extensive search and recruitment process. The Anoka-Hennepin School Board elected to fill the seat with an interim superintendent while beginning a full search process, with Kate Maguire leading the district for the 2022-23 school year.”
Other leadership changes included the city of Ramsey hiring Brian Hagen as its city administrator in June after City Administrator Kurt Ulrich retired in April.
For the St. Francis School District, Karsten Anderson was selected as the new superintendent. From the “New superintendent selected for St. Francis School District” article:
“Anderson, who is currently the superintendent of the Red Wing Public Schools, was unanimously selected by the school board at a special meeting Monday, May 16. He was among three finalists, which also included Ken Granger from Braham and Donita Stepan of Thief River Falls. Karsten will replace Superintendent Beth Giese, who will (resigned) from her position June 30.”
In August, Nowthen hired its first city administrator. From the “Nowthen hires its first full-time city administrator” article:
“The Nowthen City Council has hired its first ever city administrator, swearing in Scott Lehner during the Aug. 11 City Council meeting. This will be the city’s first full-time city manager hired since the town’s incorporation in 2008. ‘This is a very significant event in our city: We have hired our first ever city administrator,’ Nowthen Mayor Jeff Pilon said. ‘In our transition to a city from a township, we’ve had a clerk treasurer operation and now we have an administrator helping cover those duties.’”
Election
The 2022 midterm elections were busy for Anoka County, with redistricting leaving each county seat up for reelection. One county commissioner race made headlines when a private Facebook group chat leveled threats against District 1 challenger Kevin Landry. Incumbent Matt Look was a member of the group chat, but was not responding to or participating in threats.
Questions as to how this would affect the election were left unanswered, as Landry unofficially dropped out of the race for personal reasons and asked his supporters not to vote for him. In the story “Landry unofficially drops from county commissioner race,” Landry told ABC Newspapers:
“‘I want to put this out there again due to my using the word ‘withdraw’ concerning my campaign,’ Landry posted. ‘I have a lot on my plate with my family, and because of that, I won’t be campaigning anymore. Yes, my name will still be on the ballot, but I do not want to be voted in as the new commissioner in District 1 because there is a real possibility that I would be an absentee commissioner, and that is a waste to the taxpayers in Anoka County.’”
Look took reelection unofficially unopposed with 12,480 votes to Landry’s 6,258.
The races for Anoka mayor and two open city council seats also gained attention for a virtual forum held by the League of Women Voters. The forum was advertised as closed to the public and to be broadcast at a later date, but several Anoka commission members attended the meeting in-person. From the story, “Anoka citizens call for City Council to investigate possible open meeting law infraction at voting forum”:
“The League of Women Voters candidate forum was held on Sept. 15 and was publicized as a closed taping. This has been a change since the COVID-19 pandemic, as in years past they have been open to the public. LWV decided to keep them closed, ‘keeping in mind the unpredictability of Covid and the explosive nature of local public meetings in past months’ they said in an emailed statement. Despite this, the taping was attended by several Anoka commission members and several spouses of board and candidate members, leading to accusations of hidden communications and open meeting law violations.”
As for the local race, Anoka Mayor Phil Rice ended up holding on to his mayoral position, coming away with 3,378 votes to Virginia Louden’s 2,991. Erik Skogquist also retained his city council seat and Sam Scoot took Elizabeth Barnett’s, who did not run for reelection.
Over in Coon Rapids, Mayor Jerry Koch will keep the position he’s had since 2015, beating Sharon Compton’s 8,107 votes with 14,179.
Anoka County Sheriff was also up for grabs this year, with previous Sheriff James Stuart announcing he would not seek a fourth term. Former Coon Rapids Police Chief Brad Wise faced off against County Sheriff’s Office Division Commander Paul Lenzmeier. Wise took the election with 67,546 votes to Lenzmeier’s 63,766.
U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar was also reelected to serve Minnesota’s 5th congressional district, which she has served since 2019. Omar defeated Republican Cicely Davis in the general election with about 74% of the vote. Omar received 214,220 votes compared to 70,699 for Davis and 3,274 write-in votes
There were also a few local elections of note.
In Blaine, City Council Member Tom Newland won in the race for Blaine’s Ward 1 council seat against Scott Rosochacki. Newland had 4,248 votes and Rosochacki, 2,928 votes.
In the special election race for Blaine’s City Council Ward 1, Lori Saroya was announced as the winner against former longtime Blaine City Council Member Dick Swanson. Saroya received 3,801 votes, and Swanson, 3,727 votes. Saroya is the first Muslim and the first woman of color elected to the Blaine City Council.
“I am so grateful to Blaine Ward 1 residents for ignoring the hate and fear mongering, and trusting me to advocate for them,” Saroya said in a press release. “I knocked on nearly 5,000 doors and heard the same message over and over: Ward 1 has been left behind for too long.”
Saroya said she received many Islamophobic messages and attacks throughout her campaign, including multiple signs being vandalized with a Star of David spray painted on them.
“At points, I did fear for my safety and the safety of my family, but I knew I needed to continue this fight,” she said. “I am excited to bring Blaine together, and to bring faith communities together to work on public education around understanding not only our Muslim neighbors - but neighbors of all faiths and backgrounds.”
Incumbent Jess Robertson held onto her Blaine’s City Council Ward 2 seat. Robertson received 5,712 votes, while opponent Joe Menth received 2,296 votes.
Terra Fleming also defeated Al Goracke in the race for Blaine’s City Council Ward 3, with 5,431 and 3,364 votes.
In the race for mayor of Columbia Heights, incumbent Amáda Márquez Simula has been re-elected, receiving 4,501 votes, while opponent Cliff Johnson received 2,338 votes in the city’s eight precincts. In the race for two at-large seats on the Columbia Heights City Council, the top two vote getters won who are Rachel James, with 3,611 votes, and Justice Spriggs, with 3,052 votes. The pair bests incumbents City Council Members Nick Novitsky and John Murzyn.
MNA strike
The Minnesota Nurses Association spent the later half of 2022 striking or planning strikes concerning contract negotiations with its employers. The strikes affected hospitals in both the Twin Cities and Duluth, including Mercy in Coon Rapids and their Unity Campus in Fridley. It was covered nationally, with the Associated Press originally picking up the intent to strike on Sept. 1:
“Nurses have taken issue with not only wages, but staffing levels which they say are dangerously low and with support following the coronavirus pandemic. The Minnesota Nurses Association says that unless benefits are substantially improved, the continued loss of nurses will leave hospitals vulnerable. ... MNA was negotiating for a 30% raise over three years, with Allina hospitals countered with 10% to 12%.”
ABC Newspapers caught up with the nurses on the picket line outside of Mercy when the strike started on Monday, Sept. 12. The nurses of Mercy were some of 15,000 nurses who took to sidewalks outside of their respective hospitals to strike. They were visited by the likes of Minnesota state Sens. Jim Abeler and John Hoffman while they waited out the entire three-day strike for calls for negotiation. From the Sept. 13 story “Nurses strike”:
“MNA negotiator Vanessa Soldo-Jones spoke with ABC Newspapers about the strike while on the picket line in Coon Rapids. She connected their sticking points to the many labor shortages resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. ‘Everyone knows we’re in shortages across all work areas, restaurants, construction, and unfortunately in medicine,’ Soldo-Jones said. ‘So we need safe staffing ratios, we need to attract and retain nurses who will stay here for the long haul and take care of our patients, we need a safe working environment. … It’s a comprehensive ask that we have, we believe it’s all very reasonable and fits the times that we are facing today in healthcare and our changing landscape.’”
The strike ended without a resolution and was followed by a separate mental healthcare worker strike on Oct. 3 to Oct. 6 at Mercy Unity Campus and Abbott Northwestern. Unity Emergency Department Mental Health Coordinator Amanda Reasor spoke with ABC Newspapers at the time, echoing many of the talking points of the MNA’s September strike:
“‘We are all for patients before profits,’ Reasor said, referencing the slogan used during the MNA strike. ‘What it really comes down to is a better workplace for us, better pay, better benefits and that trickles down to our patients. Allina wants to run these hospitals as a business but to actually care for patients we need to start seeing respect, dignity, and a living wage.’”
Negotiations left the public eye for a moment, but resurfaced when MNA signaled that they were going on a 20-day strike starting Dec. 11. The same hospitals would be affected, with hospitals in Duluth planning an indefinite strike. From the story “Minnesota nurses authorize second strike, starting Dec. 11”:
“The (MNA) said the walkouts will last until Dec. 31 at most hospitals. The strike would (have affected) Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids and Mercy Hospital, Unity Campus in Fridley. ‘We’ve been begging for help for two years; it’s fallen on deaf ears,’ Amy McGlone, a pediatric intensive care nurse at Children’s Minnesota in St. Paul, told the Star Tribune. She added that “our hospital is on life support. We need change. We need improved staffing.’”
The strike didn’t move ahead as planned, as the MNA and hospital executives reached a tentative deal on Dec. 6. From the story “MN nurses reach agreement, call off 20-day strike”:
“After fighting for a 30% pay increase over three years during a strike this past September, this new agreement will offer an 18% increase over three years. It will increase 7% the first year, 6% the second, and 5% the third. … This agreement will affect nurses at Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids and Mercy’s Unity Campus in Fridley. ... The agreement also included language to ensure nurses could report and stay protected from patients with violent histories, as well as measures affecting staffing ratios. The agreement was ratified on Dec. 14.”
While there was plenty more covered in these pages in 2022, that is our recap of the more notable news events of 2022. We are looking forward to getting out into the community in 2023, and who knows, maybe we’ll get to do it in the skies looking out from a World War II-era plane again.
Year in review compiled by Matt DeBow, Paige Kieffer and Ian Wreisner
