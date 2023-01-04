In ABC Newspapers’ coverage area, there are a lot of commencement ceremonies. Out of all the (100s) of photos I took of graduation, this is my absolute favorite. It has a graduate coming of the stage and posing for a photo, while that graduate is smiling and holding up her diploma to pose for the official school photographer (and not at my lens). It works for my purposes because I was able to capture the pride of her graduation perfectly in the foreground with background show another grad receiving his diploma.
My absolute favorite photo of the year is this one. I came into the office on a Monday, realized it was the first day back, and absolutely scrambled to get to a school to get students returning to the classroom. As I had forgotten what day it was, I missed the students showing up on the bus, but I was able to make it to Hamilton Elementary School in Coon Rapids and I took this shot of and adorable elementary school student hugging the principal. Once, I got that show I probably could have called it good, but I hung out at the school with the principal for a little while to get more photo, but this one was by far the best.
I was asked by a community member if we could cover a 100th birthday celebration at the Coon Rapids Center last summer for World War II veteran Harold Nelson. I have covered a few of these and people turning 100 aren’t always in the best shape. That was not the case with Harold as he still plays bridge every week, and while it was in honor to interview him, he seemed a little perturbed to by all the pomp and circumstance, and he just wanted to play bridge. Fortunately, he put up with enough of the celebration for me to get this photo of him holding up a photo of an American Flag in honor of his service to our country.
When I was looking over all the photos that I wanted to use for my top five this year, I thought that I was going to want to use the photos of the flags on fire because well fire simply is cool. However, examining these event photos, this one of St. Michael American Legion Members gathered around the flags to retire them before they are burned, I find much more intriguing. While the fire shots I do have are cool, this more captures the nature of the event and what Flag Day honors.
I started in late May, and one of my first assignments here was to cover the Memorial Day ceremony at the Anoka American Legion Post 102. While there, I got the standard required photos: the singing of the national anthem, speakers talking at the podium and the band playing patriotic songs. However, during the ceremony, there was one audience member who looked quite solemn and I was determined to capture his face because that somber tome captured event’s spirit. I captured a still of Tim McClaughlin standing during the playing of the U.S. Coast Guard’s anthem. This is one of my photos because it captures the perfect emotion surrounding the circumstances of Memorial Day.
This time of year, I generally like to gather my top 10 photos for the year, and write about how I took each one of them, but as I only started here in May, I had to trim it down to five, and gave Community Editor Ian Wreisner the chance to write and showcase his favorite five photos of the year. -- Matt DeBow
