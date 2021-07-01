It was the race he had been waiting for his entire college career.
And it was a race better than anyone else in Division III history.
Andover graduate Taylor Rooney secured this spring’s NCAA Division III 110-meter hurdles national title to conclude a prodigious track and field career at Gustavus Adolphus College, closing in record fashion in 13.72 seconds.
After the coronavirus pandemic wiped out his 2020 season, Rooney entered 2021 locked in and with his sights on being the best.
Not just of this season, but of all time.
Rooney began the year in dominant form in the winter indoor season, garnering several awards and setting facility marks on his way to the top 60-meter hurdle time in the country.
“The national record is something I had in mind,” Rooney said. “It started my sophomore year after running a few fast times. I was introduced to the record books, immediately putting my sights on Justin Johnson’s 13.79. Although it started as a dream, especially with COVID taking away a full outdoor season, my goal for senior year was completely set on breaking the all-time divisional record. I view myself as a better runner outdoor with the longer hurdle race, compared to the indoor 60 hurdle, so to have my name high up on the all-time indoor list as well, this year was a true blessing.
“It is humbling to see your name atop a list of many greats, including Edwin Moses of HBCU Morehouse College, who has done so much for the sport.”
When the season transitioned outdoors and larger meets were allowed to be held, Rooney was ready for even more.
Rooney remained atop the MIAC in the 110 hurdles, breezing to the conference title, while also placing in the top eight for the Gusties in the 100, 200 and high jump.
Once the national finals arrived at the end of the spring, he stepped to the line prepared for the race he had awaited his entire collegiate hurdling career.
Seven opening steps, 10 hurdles, 110 meters, one last run.
“Going into finals I had a very wide array of feelings,” Rooney said. “I knew if I performed how I knew I could, I could become a national champion. However, that was not the only accolade in mind.
“It was a beautiful day on a fast track and all I can remember is thinking how great it would be for my last race to set the record. Stepping into the blocks my game plan was simple: execute in the first seven steps of the race and be the first person to the first hurdle. Landing over the first, knowing I had executed the worst part of my race, I let adrenaline take over and the rest is history.”
It was a race ran to perfection. Rooney crossed the line in first, then quickly looked up at the clock — 13.72 seconds.
National champion, national record-holder.
“As soon as I crossed the finish line I had an instant sigh of relief,” Rooney said. “Countless hours of training both physically and mentally had finally paid off and I had accomplished the race that I have visualized in my head thousands of times. After gathering myself, my eyes went straight to the clock and there it was: 13.72. It was extremely humbling to have accomplished such a big goal of mine; instantly finding my family in the crowd to see their joy as well. I was also beyond thankful for each and every one of my competitors. With many of them running their own personal-best times, everyone had such a great moment and shared the joy with each other.”
Rooney finished the race .39 seconds ahead of the runner-up, a staggering gap for the sprint distance. He became the first Gustie outdoor national champion since 2010 and only the third in program history.
“I am extremely grateful for everyone who has helped me throughout the way,” Rooney said. “I was blessed to have an amazing coaching staff, teammates, athletic trainers, etc. to help me every step of the way, and I could not have done any of this without them. All of the accolades aside, running track, especially at Gustavus, has taught me far more than how to become a fast hurdler. The life lessons, friends and family I have created along the way are what I will always cherish and look back on.”
It was a full and well-rounded college career, with Rooney still leaving the door open for more hurdling down the road.
“At the moment, I thought the race went extremely well,” Rooney said. “I executed brilliantly and avoided hitting a single hurdle. After watching the film of the race I was able to pick out a few things that could’ve used some improvement, like my lazy trail leg in the latter half of the race. To me, this is very exciting as I know I still have more in me with further training and continuing to fix these things. I can’t wait to see what my future holds.”
