It’s a catchy, colorful classic.
Never before has a coat caused such calamity among 12 brothers, as Andover High School Theatre unwinds the epic tale of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” in its spring musical’s closing weekend May 5-7.
“I try to alternate between more contemporary musicals and older shows to give students a variety of experiences within their high school careers,” Andover director Ann Leaf-Johnson said. “We had a good cast of students for the requirements of ‘Joseph’ this year, so it seemed a good time to do it! ‘Joseph’ is a show with which many people are familiar, and so many people will enjoy hearing songs they already know. Some people have heard of the show but never seen it, so it’s also a great opportunity for them. Audiences will enjoy a variety of things; it’s a family-friendly show good for the whole family.”
Along with the fast pace comes a fun, palpable energy throughout the show’s large cast and crew.
“I love not only being on stage and performing with a talented cast and crew, but also building bonds with people backstage and preparing to put on a show for the people who come to watch,” said Andrew Haglund, who plays Joseph. “It’s just a fun show. I can attest that everyone is just having a blast on stage and are all trying their hardest to put a smile on people’s faces. It’s colorful, emotional and most of all musical, and will leave you singing the songs on your way home.”
“My favorite part of this play is the people involved in the production,” said Jacob Bloom, who plays Joseph’s brother Judah. “The cast, crew, pit and directors are all amazing and have made this production one of my favorites of all time.”
While Joseph’s extraordinary ability to interpret dreams gains him fame and favor — as well as scorn and imprisonment — his brothers’ jealousies, struggles and roads to redemption are unpacked as individuals and as a group.
“My favorite part of the play is the representation we get through colors as one of the brothers,” said Kaleb Mueller, who plays Joseph’s brother Reuben. “You can always tell us apart from each other, giving us all moments to shine even when we’re all on stage. Of course, that makes it a challenge of blending our individual characteristics with our unified identity as Joseph’s brothers. I think the audience will enjoy seeing our dynamics collide with each other and Joseph on stage. I believe most will find the reunion we get with him in the end very heartwarming — I know I do from on the stage.”
The entire musical is told through song, adding a unique challenge for the cast in conveying the storyline compared to many other shows.
“The most challenging, as well as unique thing about this show has been how we are singing the entire show,” Haglund said. “As an actor, I usually change up my timing on things throughout performances, but with this show everything is set to a tempo, which can be a blessing and a curse!”
“I think what makes this show so challenging is that lack of dialogue throughout the musical,” said Asa McAdams, who plays Joseph’s brother Simeon. “In many musicals, dialogue and music are blended together, while in this show everything said is told through song to the audience. At first, as an actor used to dialogue-heavy shows, this was very daunting; however, this lack of dialogue has become one of our biggest strengths within the show. This allowed us to find more ways to nonverbally communicate to the audience than ever before and tell a story just with our body language. This nonverbal communication led to every character becoming more unique and to help build the world we see in the show.”
“One thing that is challenging about this musical is that the songs are not broken by scenes of dialogue, and each song connects to the next song,” Bloom said. “This means that we do not have a lot of time to rest and are always needing to find ways to quickly get our energy up. I think that audiences will enjoy the high energy that the cast brings. I also think that the audience will appreciate that this show is not very long in comparison to other musicals.”
The production’s music features an array of styles, weaving together different parts of the story to lead up to the impactful ending.
“My favorite thing about this musical is that the numbers are inspired by so many genres of music,” McAdams said. “Throughout the show, we go from jazz to country to rock and roll, and every genre fits with the character and their emotions at that point in the story. The music never seems jarring and only adds to the story at large. I think audiences will love the energy within the show. The show is very bright and colorful, with catchy music and dancing everywhere. Throughout the show, everyone is using 110% of their energy and that makes the audience want to follow Joseph on this adventure. This is an energy that can only be experienced, rather than described with words.”
Performances are Friday, May 5, at 7 p.m.; Saturday, May 6, at 7 p.m.; and Sunday, May 7, at 2 p.m. Tickets are available at www.showtix4u.com/event-details/73041.
