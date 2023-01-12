ARTSBLConcertinaBowl(UHL)1.jpg

Polkas, waltzes and more will be part of the upcoming Concertina Bowl in Blaine on Saturday, Jan. 28, starting at noon. 

 File photo by Paige Kieffer

A full day packed with polkas, waltzes, prizes and more is on tap in the 44th annual Concertina Bowl in Blaine on Saturday, Jan. 28. The event will be held in Brook Hall at Blainbrook Entertainment Center (12000 Central Avenue N.E. (Hwy.65)) and is sponsored by Blaine/Coon Rapids Knights of Columbus Council #5141.

“The Concertina Bowl has become a very important fundraiser for our Knights of Columbus Council #5141,” organizer Art Ohotto said. “Over the years, this one-day event has raised in excess of $100,000 that has gone mainly to local charities and of course some to finance the council. It is a day-long jam session where many players take the stage, usually around 40 or so. Plus, we like to feature a headliner.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.