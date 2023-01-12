A full day packed with polkas, waltzes, prizes and more is on tap in the 44th annual Concertina Bowl in Blaine on Saturday, Jan. 28. The event will be held in Brook Hall at Blainbrook Entertainment Center (12000 Central Avenue N.E. (Hwy.65)) and is sponsored by Blaine/Coon Rapids Knights of Columbus Council #5141.
“The Concertina Bowl has become a very important fundraiser for our Knights of Columbus Council #5141,” organizer Art Ohotto said. “Over the years, this one-day event has raised in excess of $100,000 that has gone mainly to local charities and of course some to finance the council. It is a day-long jam session where many players take the stage, usually around 40 or so. Plus, we like to feature a headliner.”
A concertina is a free-reed musical instrument, ideal for playing several types of music, especially upbeat numbers that audiences can sing and dance along with.
“It is a musical instrument with the same basic principle as an accordion, or I should say, the same order,” Ohotto said. “I like to compare the two like comparing a guitar, a banjo and a violin, all string instruments, but very different. It is very popular with polka music musicians. However, many of the great players play even classical music on it very beautifully.”
This year’s special guest in Dan Witucki, who grew up in New Ulm and has performed across the U.S.
“I performed with The Polka Punks, Lester Schuft and the Country Dutchmen, Marv Herzog and Bavarians of Frankenmuth,” Witucki said. “Then I started my own band called Dan Witucki and the Music Masters. I was then recruited by Walt Disney World to perform at EPCOT in the German Pavilion. I was invited to attend the Concertina Bowl over the years, but I could never attend. I am retired from Disney and have the ability to make it work this year.
“I am bringing my tuba player, which will make for a great time. Claude Kashnig and I have made our living as professional musicians. We promise not to disappoint!”
The event starts at noon on Jan. 28, and continues into the night. There are door prizes all day, food and snacks, and a cash bar for drinks. At 7:15 p.m., there will be a tribute to Elmer Scheid, featuring Jerry Pitzen and Dave Sowada. Tickets are $15 for adults, $5 for students ages 13-18, and free for kids 12 and under.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.