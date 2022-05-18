An absolutely dominant day resulted in state championships in four events and 11 top-10 performances across three divisions for Anoka-Hennepin during the Adapted Bowling State Championships at Bowlero in Brooklyn Park May 13.
The Mustangs had first-place finishes in each division, including a pair in ASD in boys singles by Isaac Mwebi (NMS - Blaine) and the doubles team of Matthew Olson (Champlin Park and Benjamin Burelle (NMS - Blaine). The team of Ann Fherlish Constantino (AMSA - Anoka) and Dylan Kitzmiller (Blaine) took first place in CI doubles, and Patrick Casterlin (AMSA - Anoka) was the winner in PI boys singles.
Ann Fherlish Constantino added a runner-up individual finish in CI girls singles, as did the CI doubles team of Joel Wambeng (OVMS - Andover) and Jacob Lor (CRMS - Coon Rapids). Carter Knutson (Champlin Park) earned third place in ASD boys singles, Chloe Bosley (Anoka) earned fourth in CI girls singles, Reed Reichenbach (Champlin Park) and Joel Wambeng (OVMS - Andover) tied for seventh in CI boys singles and Madeline Oblander (Andover) earned 10th in ASD girls singles. Megan Fiscus led Spring Lake Park, earning 12th in ASD girls singles.
“The entire team did great in all divisions,” Anoka-Hennepin coach Reina Weir said. “To have so many of our bowlers medal at the state tournament is quite the accomplishment, given the level of competition and the number of athletes. It is still hard to believe that we had the first place finishers in four of the events and second place finishers in two of the events. As coaches, we saw all of our bowlers make huge improvements this year to their game and it really showed at both sectionals on May 5 and the state tournament last week. We are so proud of the whole team!”
It was the first in-person state tournament in three years, with the Mustangs thriving in the competitive environment.
“Due to the pandemic, we have not had an in-person tournament since 2019, so the experience was new to most of the bowlers, but they all handled it wonderfully,” Weir said. “They bowled amazingly, cheered each other on, were flexible when things didn’t go as planned, and most importantly, had fun! We are so proud of how the athletes represented our school district at both of the tournaments.”
The state tournament format rewards bowlers for scores above their season averages. Saving their best for the state’s biggest stage, the Mustangs hauled in a series of hardware.
“The medalists and champions did amazing this year,” Weir said. “To earn a medal at the state tournament, you have to bowl well above your season average, which can be very difficult to do. We are so pleased with everyone’s performance and perseverance throughout the day. This year’s Anoka-Hennepin Mustangs adapted bowling team is a very special group of students and we are so very proud of them all!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.