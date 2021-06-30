The Andover Family Fun Fest is scheduled for two days in July, with food, beer, a parade and entertainment planned.
Activities run 5-11 p.m. Friday, July 9, and 8 a.m. to midnight Saturday, July 10, at Andover City Hall, 1685 Crosstown Boulevard NW. The medallion hunt begins July 5.
Food vendors will be selling food all hours Friday, and beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday. The Lions Club beer tent opens at 5 p.m. Friday and at noon Saturday.
The festival will have meet-and-greet opportunities for kids, with Princesses Ariel, Anna and Elsa, as well as Spiderman. Ariel will visit 5-7 p.m. Friday in the dining tent. The other characters will visit 12:30-2:30 p.m. inside the community center grounds. Other kids activities include a magic bounce fun zone, available both days for a fee.
This year’s entertainment tent features a variety of shows, including a magic and juggling show Friday, a yo-yo performer Saturday and country singer Betty Rydell Saturday.
Fun Fest will feature the work of local crafters with the craft and gift show 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the community center.
The parade begins at 11 a.m. Saturday at Andover High School and follows Crosstown Boulevard to Tower Drive.
Registration for the 5K run/walk is open until July 8 and is available at tinyurl.com/de66kzx6. Cost is $20, and the run begins at 8 a.m. Saturday.
The classic car shows runs 2-5 p.m. Saturday on the main grounds.
Parking is available at Andover Elementary School, Sunshine Park and Oak View Middle School.
More information is available on the Andover city website at tinyurl.com/23p537dt.
