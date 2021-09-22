Dylan Witschen, of Andover, found out he had cancer at age 14, when he had a seizure after making a tackle during football practice at Anoka High School in August 2008.
A CT scan revealed a golf-ball-sized mass on his brain that surgeons removed, but it turned out to be a type of cancer called a supratentorial primitive neuroectodermal tumor. In September 2008 he began treatment at St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, undergoing 31 rounds of radiation followed by four doses of chemotherapy.
In June 2009 scans couldn’t find evidence of the cancer, but it wasn’t long until seizures returned, and Dylan learned he had another form of brain cancer, high grade glioblastoma multiforme — it was incurable and inoperable.
On his 16th birthday, doctors told him he had six months to live, his mom, Debbie Witschen, said. But before he died, he told his family he wanted them to continue the fight against cancer.
“We came home from Memphis, and he said, ‘Here’s the deal: I want you guys to raise money for St. Jude’s hospital. I don’t want kids to go through this. I don’t want parents to go through this,’” Debbie Witschen said.
Dylan and his family started the nonprofit Dylan Witschen Foundation to raise money for cancer research and local football scholarships. Dylan, whose jersey number was 7, personally chose the seven qualities scholarship recipients should have: being a team player, leadership, compassion, determination, giving, confidence and strength.
Dylan died June 8, 2010, at age 16, but his legacy lives on.
Eleven years later, the foundation he helped start has raised more than $1 million, including more than $170,000 so far this year.
On Saturday, Sept. 25, the Witschen family is hosting an in-person walk and celebration event in Ramsey to raise money for St. Jude’s. It’s taking place in conjunction with the national St. Jude fundraising walk, which is going virtual this year.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the family wasn’t able to honor Dylan in the way they imagined on the 10th anniversary of his death, so they’re putting on this event to celebrate his life.
The outdoor event will feature food trucks, caricature artists and balloon artists. It will take place outside the Riversbend Bar & Grill, 14077 St. Francis Blvd. NW, Ramsey, which is owned by Dylan’s father, Ed Witschen.
Registration is 9-10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, with a check presentation and fundraising walk at 10 a.m.
The event and walk are free and open to all.
Learn more about the St. Jude fundraising walk at stjude.org/walk.
Learn more about the Witschen Foundation at dylanwitschenfoundation.com.
