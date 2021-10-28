Alexandra House staff and volunteers have experienced burnout and taken on vicarious trauma like never before since the COVID-19 pandemic began in early 2020.
Staff and volunteers at the Blaine shelter answered more than 4,100 calls from victims of domestic and sexual violence last year, up 6% over 2019. The calls were handled by a volunteer pool of 86 people — only a third of the volunteers Alexandra House saw in 2019.
“We wouldn’t be able to do what we do without volunteers, because if you think about it, we respond [to calls] 24/7, 365,” Tina Bronson, director of mission advancement at Alexandra House, told ABC Newspapers. “And our shelter is open 24/7, 365. We just wouldn’t be able to pay that ... number of volunteers. ... Our volunteers are definitely our foundation of our organization.”
Those volunteers answer calls, help with childcare, work in the kitchen and facilities and assist as on-call hospital advocates.
“We have all these systems in place to make sure that we are there when a victim needs,” Bronson said.
Alexandra House provides free services to victims of domestic and sexual violence in Minnesota, including a shelter, support groups, housing, legal advocacy, elder abuse services, community eduction, youth intervention and professional training.
The increase in calls and lack of volunteers led to a hectic year — and the challenges remain.
Even in the best of times the job is prone to vicarious trauma due to the nature of the work, Bronson said. But staff burnout last year came especially easily when the ever-changing COVID-19 pandemic mandates demanded flexibility, even as volunteer numbers diminished.
In hospitals, Alexandra House had to switch to virtual or phone visits to provide support due to hospital requirements, Bronson said.
The stories staff have heard throughout the pandemic have been worse than before, too, Bronson said.
“What staff are saying is that some of the cases seem so much more horrific than they did pre-pandemic,” Bronson said. “They’re experiencing more violence to these victims. They’re listening to the stories, and it’s just so much more traumatic than they remember it being.”
That’s consistent with what domestic abuse shelters are seeing on a national level, Bronson said. Nationwide, 911 calls related to domestic abuse have increased since the pandemic began.
“Growing evidence has shown that the pandemic has resulted in an increase in intimate partner violence, and often it’s more severe,” Alexandra House board member Andrew Hoffman said during an update to the Columbia Heights City Council. “Last year, law enforcement in Anoka County responded to over 1,400 domestic-related calls — nearly an 8% increase over the previous year.”
Looking at the numbers
Calls increased by 6% in 2020, but the number of victims and survivors staying in Alexandra House’s shelter decreased by 133 people because the shelter had to keep its capacity at 50% for much of the year.
Some victims were sent to hotels due to safety precautions.
“Even though we’ve seen fewer clients seeking shelter than in past years, we know this is likely an anomaly due to victims being unable to escape abusers and report assaults amidst stay-at-home orders and lockdowns, and fears of contracting the [COVID-19] virus,” Hoffman said. “At the same time, domestic and sexual violence’s most tragic outcomes, murder and severe injury, are on the rise.”
“The number of individuals seeking safety and support because of domestic, sexual and relationship violence, as well as elder abuse, continue to increase,” Heidi Frie-Kopischke, an advocate for Alexandra House, told the Blaine City Council last month. “In 2020, at least 20 Minnesotans were killed by a current or former intimate partner, and already in 2021 [as of September] there have been 19 confirmed victims of intimate partner homicide.”
Last year, 78% of the people Alexandra House served were from Anoka County. Consistent with previous years, 90% of adults served were women. Most clients were between the ages of 18 and 44.
The advocacy organization’s 86 volunteers contributed 4,925 hours of their time last year, averaging out to about 57 hours per volunteer.
“Clearly we have a ton of work to do,” Bronson said. “But we try to be there when survivors and victims need us.”
If you or someone you know is suffering from domestic or sexual violence, call Alexandra House’s 24-hour helpline at 763-780-2330.
Paige Kieffer contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.